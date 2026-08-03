The Maine Celebrating 20th Anniversary With The Return Of The 8123 Fest

(Muses) Coinciding with the celebration of next year's 20th anniversary as a band, The Maine are thrilled to officially announce the dates and lineup for the 2027 edition of their beloved 8123 Fest! Taking place at Mesa, Arizona's Mesa Amphitheater, from January 15-16, 2027, next year's 8123 Fest promises to be the most epic one yet.

Headlined by The Maine - performing both days with entirely different sets and zero repeats - 8123 Festival's 2027 lineup, curated by The Maine, features performances by monumental artists and friends of the band including The Band Camino, Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet, The Academy Is..., Beach Weather, The Aces, The Summer Set, and more.

In addition to the main festival performances on Friday and Saturday, 8123 Fest will also feature additional side shows set to be announced at a later date, a pop-up shop, as well as an incredible charity day taking place on Monday, January 18, 2027. Stay tuned for additional details.

"Standing at the edge of 20 years as a band and that free-fall feeling of weightlessness is beginning to well up as the roller coaster climbs," says O' Callaghan. "To say I'm excited would be the biggest understatement, and now we can finally answer the most-asked question of the year so far: 8123 FEST is a GO. So it's time to shed the parkas for a light cardigan, clean off your golf clubs (I heard that's a sport some people play) and mentally prepare for the most beautifully manic weekend that The Maine can provide. Lineup is juiced. Vibes are sky high.And YEAR 20 + 8123 FEST will make for some historic sh*t. Giddy up!"



"8123 Fest is all about the people that have created a family around our band," adds Kirch. "Fans from all around the world getting together in our hometown, all celebrating 20 years of something that is much bigger than music. These people have become family over the past two decades and we can't wait to be together again! We are so proud and honored to announce the lineup for 8123 Fest 2027. These are bands we love and know are going to give everyone a show they will not forget. The goal this year was to level up the festival and these artists absolutely do that. It is going to be an honor to share the stage with them."

GA bundles and 2-day tickets for 8123 Fest are now onsale with single-day tickets set to go onsale August 7, 2026. Get tickets and more info at 8123fest.com.

Friday January 15th

The Maine

The Band Camino

Beach Weather

The Aces

In Color

Franklin Jonas and the Byzantines

Moody Joody

Saturday January 16th

The Maine

Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet

The Academy Is...

The Summer Set

Nick Santino

Broadside

Sydney Sprague

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