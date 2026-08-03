Watch Blacklist Union's 'Madame Butterfly' Video

(OMG) Los Angelese hard rockers Blacklist Union released their new single, "Madame Butterfly," available now on all streaming platforms. Accompanied by a seductive new music video featuring rock icon Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale, the release captures the band's signature blend of swagger, grit, and modern rock energy.

The official video for "Madame Butterfly" was filmed, edited, and directed by Michael Sarna of Inmotion Entertainment in Hollywood, California, delivering a cinematic visual experience that perfectly complements the song's dark allure and raw intensity. Lorraine Lewis brings her unmistakable charisma and signature sensuality to the video, making for a memorable collaboration between two enduring forces in rock music.

Following the release, Blacklist Union will head overseas this September for a European tour alongside legendary glam rockers Faster Pussycat and Lorraine Lewis, bringing their high-energy live show to audiences across the continent.

Tony West says, "Everything that is happening right now is like walking through the keyhole to my biggest dreams. I'm here to bring the wow factor and the fire to the firefight... so let's rock this sh*t."

Lorraine Lewis adds, "Working with Tony has been icing on the cake for me. Having newly signed with Cleopatra Records, FEMME FATALE is slated to release our full album in August, produced by Steve Brown. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the FASTER PUSSYCAT / BLACKLIST UNION tour."

With Femme Fatale's upcoming Cleopatra Records release produced by Steve Brown - known for his work with Trixter and Ace Frehley - and Blacklist Union gearing up for a massive European run, all signs point to a breakout moment for both camps.

"Madame Butterfly" is available now on all digital streaming platforms. Watch the official music video now and stay tuned for additional tour announcements and more new music from Blacklist Union.

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