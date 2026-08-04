Becky Baldwin Talks Tony Iommi's New Solo Album And More

(MS) Radio/Podcast personality and Talking Metal host Mark Strigl sits down with acclaimed bassist Becky Baldwin for an in-depth interview covering her career with Mercyful Fate, Delilah Bon and Fury, as well as the story behind her opportunity to play bass on Tony Iommi's upcoming solo album, From the Dark.

Recorded August 3, 2026, the interview is featured on Mark Strigl's Talking Metal podcast and Strigl's personal YouTube channel. Baldwin discusses how she became involved with Iommi's highly anticipated solo project and what it was like to step into a recording role connected to one of the most influential guitarists in heavy metal history.

The conversation also explores Iommi's original plans to have Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler involved with the album. Baldwin explains that scheduling conflicts ultimately made that collaboration difficult, leading Iommi and his team to look for another bassist who could complement his distinctive riffs and satisfy longtime fans.

Becky Baldwin on Tony Iommi wanting Geezer Butler involved: "I think the right people had an eye on me and were looking for someone at the right moment. So Tony did want Geezer to play on his album, and he knows that's what the fans want. They want to see a collaboration between Tony and Geezer going on as long as possible.

But it turned out that Geezer was busy in the US, and Tony really wanted all the recording to be done in person, like not remotely sending files and stuff. So he was trying to get Geezer to come over to the UK to record. And I think there was some scheduling conflicts, things got pushed back and further and further back.

So in the end, he was like, well, let's, I'm going to have to look at someone else then, because also Geezer was working on his own album. So yeah, so again, they were then looking for someone with a kind of similar and a style that, I don't know, that the fans would be satisfied and that they would suit Tony's, yes, Tony's like riffs as well as possible. And I am like, yeah, Geezer is one of my favorite bass players and so I am very much influenced by his style."

In addition to her work with Iommi, Baldwin talks about her musical background and career, including her experiences with Mercyful Fate, Delilah Bon and Fury, her love of heavy metal, and the evolution of her approach to playing bass.

The interview offers fans an inside look at how Baldwin landed one of the most notable recording opportunities of her career and her perspective on working with a legendary figure whose music helped define heavy metal.

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