Elvis Costello's 'My Aim Is True' (49th Anniversary Edition) Box Set Coming

(Shore Fire Media) On October 2, UMe will release My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition), a five-CD box set telling the story of how Declan MacManus became Elvis Costello - and how his debut album, recorded in a small London studio, was the first public step in a singular and enduring career.

Across 104 tracks, demos, masters, outtakes, live performances, interviews, and other rare recordings (52 of them previously unreleased), plus a new 2026 remaster of the original album from the original analog tapes (the vinyl original album is AAA all analog), the collection traces Costello's transformation from a young computer operator through his brief attempts to break into the London "singer-songwriter" scene while recording songs in his bedroom, dreaming of them being sung by other artists; to eventually recording three failed singles for Stiff Records; "Less Than Zero," "Alison," and "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes" with members of the American band Clover, before forming the Attractions and having a U.K. hit single with "Watching The Detectives" on which only Costello and Steve Nieve appeared.

Each of its five discs - My Aim Is True, The Blue Print, The Stranger In The House, Becoming The Attractions and Covered In Clover (the only live performance of Costello and Clover) - is accompanied by extensive new writing from Costello, alongside rare and unseen photographs, handwritten lyrics from his notebooks and diary entries from 1976, and lists of songs he was performing solo, as then he was being rejected by every publisher and A&R man in London before Stiff Records heard something in his songs.

The collection was produced by Elvis Costello and Steve Berkowitz.

As a preview, Costello has shared a selection of highlights from the box set, illustrating the evolution of one of his most beloved early songs, "Watching The Detectives." Available to hear today are four previously unreleased recordings: the "Pathway Studios Trio Version" (Costello on guitar/vocals, Andrew Bodnar on bass, Steve Goulding on drums), a mix without either the introductory "Spy Guitar" figure or any keyboards added that would come to define the song; a formative solo electric performance from the UK television program Good Afternoon, hosted by Mavis Nicholson, which aired on September 30, 1977, accompanied by a short excerpt from Costello's first-ever TV interview; and a swaggering live performance with The Attractions from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom on July 8, 1978, alongside the newly remastered 2026 version of the original recording. Stream the tracks here.

"When first proposed, I thought the whole idea of celebrating a 50th Anniversary of My Aim Is True was preposterous," Costello writes at the beginning of the collection. "It made my teeth itch." He continues: "It couldn't just be set up like a venerable object in a glass case."

Instead, My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition) presents the album as the beginning of a still-unfolding story. Its first disc pairs the original album with "Watching The Detectives," creating a hybrid of the original U.K. and U.S. track listings. Recorded with producer Nick Lowe and the Marin County band Clover during four six-hour sessions at Pathway Studios, the album emerged with little budget, limited overdubbing and Costello singing live on nearly every track.

"Last night I listened to this wonderfully wonky record in its entirety for the first time in about 45 years," Lowe writes in a new note for the set, recalling Pathway's unforgettably heady atmosphere of "cigarettes, ill-laundered clothes, exposed electrical units, and urinal disinfectant." He adds that making the album gave him "the priceless opportunity to observe at close range the extraordinary work of one of the foremost composers of popular song of this or any other era."

In his accompanying essay, Costello remembers slipping away from his day job at Elizabeth Arden under the pretense of illness to deliver an unsolicited demo to the newly opened Stiff Records, then encountering Lowe outside the nearby Underground station. Within weeks, Lowe was producing his first session. Soon afterward, Stiff founders Jake Riviera and Dave Robinson supplied a new name and a pair of black horn-rimmed glasses, completing what Costello calls "a Superman costume in reverse." The tweed jacket and blue suit seen on the album cover had been given to him by his office manager; the tear in one sleeve, he later claimed, came from a narrowly dodged bullet.

The second disc, The Blue Print, gathers 17 recordings from 1975 and 1976, including 13 previously unreleased. The songs span bedroom tapes, early Pathway recordings and 13 performances from a 1976 session at the Hope & Anchor Studio. Also included is a recording preserved by Costello's '70s contemporary Charlie Dore, who just recently discovered a reel she taped of Costello trying out songs during a blazing London afternoon in 1976. Together, these recordings reveal ideas that would resurface throughout his work: a lyrical couplet and image which eventually found their way into "Accidents Will Happen," "Watch Your Step," "King Horse" and "Just A Memory," while "Radio Soul" - a song in praise of the power of broadcasting - later became a sarcastic song about the BBC called "Radio Radio." "The more I've delved into these notebooks, the more I've come to the conclusion that these handwritten notes might actually be 'The Blue Print' for a lot of the work I did over the next five or six years," Costello writes.

The Stranger In The House contains 28 demos, outtakes and early band recordings, 15 of which have never been released, including every surviving outtake and demo from My Aim Is True. Costello's early, rather unfashionable fascination with country music can be heard here, with the songs he imagined pitching as a backroom writer. The disc reaches back to Flip City, the band Costello describes as "Pre-Professional:" "In the so-called Pub Rock scene, we barely qualified as also-rans. We were ready and we were willing, but the bookings were few and our progress was slow." It also includes more of Ms. Dore's tapes, and follows the evolution of songs including "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes" and "Living In Paradise" through the session that produced "Watching The Detectives."

Costello's 72-page liners include commentary and recollections from Nick Lowe and Columbia Records' Gregg Geller, while Steve Nieve recalls his first ever recording session, providing the keyboards parts on "Watching The Detectives," and Pete Thomas tells the story of befriending Clover when he was working in California in 1975, introducing them to Stiff Records founder Jake Riviera in San Francisco and then playing drums with Clover in the same city on their only live performance with Costello of My Aim Is True in 2007.

The fourth disc, Becoming The Attractions, opens with a solo performance of "Alison," from Elvis Costello's U.K. television debut to his first live appearances under his new name to the sudden velocity of America in late 1977 and 1978. Its 25 tracks, 12 previously unreleased, include live recordings, broadcasts and a Nashville Room soundcheck from the summer of 1977, when Costello and the newly formed Attractions used a four-Sunday residency to sharpen their increasingly fast and ferocious set.

Music journalist, television producer and author Bill Flanagan chronicles Costello's arrival in America, where listeners encountered a musical hybrid that resisted easy classification: country-rock, soul, reggae and terse British pop delivered by a singer who appeared at once confrontational and deeply romantic. Further recollections from Warren Zanes, Rosanne Cash, Peter Wolf (then of the J. Geils Band and Costello's friend of 49 years), and Jim James of My Morning Jacket (a bandmate in the "New Basement Tapes" studio collective) accompany Costello's account of that first American trip - from seeing Iggy Pop in San Francisco and meeting Tom Waits in Los Angeles to replacing the Sex Pistols on Saturday Night Live and abruptly abandoning "Less Than Zero" for "Radio Radio."

The collection closes with Covered In Clover, an entirely unreleased recording of Costello's 2007 reunion with Clover at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall. Performing My Aim Is True in its original U.K. sequence before concluding with "Watching The Detectives," Costello and the musicians return to the songs they had recorded together three decades earlier, when he was 22 years old and had scarcely worked with players of their caliber.

"Making my first record seemed like the beginning of something that I'd imagined for a long time, before I had any sense of a potential audience, let alone the expectation and the assumptions of others about songs written and performed in mere minutes," Costello writes. "Nevertheless, I raise a chaste glass to My Aim Is True and all who sail in her."

My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition) will be released October 2 via UMe as a 5-CD/digital box set. The new remaster of the original album will also be released on 180-gram black vinyl and CD. Pre-order all formats here.

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