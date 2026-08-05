Imperial Teen Announce New Album With 'Overdrive' Video

(Clarion Call) Imperial Teen is excited to announce their seventh studio album All Over You out October 9 on the band's longtime home Merge Records. Today, the band is sharing the album's lead single "Overdrive" alongside its official music video.

Written during a late-session burst of inspiration in Provincetown, "Overdrive" captures the band's signature mix of urgency, wit, and hook-driven energy, complete with a sly Sex Pistols nod and the album's only reference to the internet.

The band has also announced their first run of tour dates since 2020. They will join The Breeders at San Francisco's Castro Theatre on August 22 and 23, followed by a run of headline shows in October spanning both coasts, with stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and more.

Arriving roughly every five to six years, each Imperial Teen record reflects what Roddy Bottum (guitars, keyboards, vocals) calls "an episodic piece of where we are now." Despite living in different cities, Bottum, Will Schwartz (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Jone Stebbins (bass, vocals), and Lynn Truell (drums, vocals) continue to channel a shared creative chemistry that transcends distance. Their process, periodic writing retreats followed by scattered recording sessions, makes their time together both rare and potent. As Stebbins explains, "For the last few records, the process has been similar. We live great distances away from each other, so initially, we get together to collaborate, write, and create. When we have enough material, we reconvene to record. Both scenarios, creating and recording, take multiple trips, sometimes with big lapses of time in between due to our various schedules."

That immediacy fuels All Over You, a record built from fleeting but electric moments. "Overdrive," for example, came together in a single final take before Schwartz caught a ferry, its vocal captured in what Bottum recalls as a "magical" last-minute session. Elsewhere, the title track embodies the band at full force, initially built over a computer, gained its charming sneer in the studio, with Stebbins' buoyant, fuzzed-out bassline adding bounce to its punchy, sloganeering lyrics. Truell's improvised percussion lends unexpected texture, but it's her climactic scream, "We've got nothing to do" that transforms the song into a rallying cry. "In my head," Truell says, "I just went back to punk, to that feeling of prowling around looking for anything to do and being so mad about how boring everything is that you just have to yell." The result is a defining Imperial Teen moment, where instinct and attitude collide.

The album features the band's most expansive, textured palette to date, drawing from bubblegum pop and boy/girl harmonies, electro beats and grungy distortion, power-pop anthems, and kiss-off lyricism, elements once dismissed as fads but long since proven timeless. All Over You makes a compelling case for Imperial Teen as architects of that sound, continuing to push the boundaries of pop music from one song to the next.

Lyrically, All Over You spans desire, disconnection, and the realities of making art under capitalism, while never losing the band's core mission. "We want to make people dance and think and feel at the same time," says Schwartz.

More than three decades after forming in San Francisco, Imperial Teen remain as sharp and vital as ever. All Over You is less a return than a continuation-a bratty, sexy, and euphoric record that feels like a broadcast from the sonic world they've long inhabited. A rave-up for the mind, body, and soul, best enjoyed in a dark room packed with sweaty bodies.

Imperial Teen Tour Dates

08.22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre *

08.23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre *

10.14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +

10.15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill +

10.17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +

10.18 - Portland, OR @ Swan Dive +

11.03 - Boston, MA @ The Lilypad

11.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

11.05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez

11.07 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

* w/ The Breeders [SOLD OUT]

+ w/ Kids on a Crime Spree



All Over You Track List

1. Overdrive

2. Hands All Up

3. All Over You

4. A Single Chair

5. Get You Home

6. On the Island

7. Kiss It Goodbye

8. Probably So

9. Have a Shout

10. Bringing It Down

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