Linkin Park: Unshatter Coming To Movie Theaters

(Warner) Linkin Park, CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing today announced that LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER, an intimate new documentary directed by band member Joe Hahn, will come to cinemas worldwide beginning September 30.

Following the band's triumphant return to the global stage, the cinematic event chronicles Linkin Park's journey through loss, resilience and creative reinvention, culminating in the explosive From Zero era and unforgettable live performances in São Paulo, Brazil. Tickets will go on sale globally August 13.

The official trailer for LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER premiered today, offering audiences their first look at the deeply personal story behind one of modern music's most influential bands as they embark on a new beginning together.

Blending rare archival footage, candid behind-the-scenes moments, intimate studio sessions, and electrifying live performances, UNSHATTER follows Linkin Park from early recording sessions in 2022 through the creation of From Zero and their return to the world stage. Directed by Joe Hahn, the film offers an unprecedented inside look at the band's creative process and enduring friendship while introducing the next chapter of Linkin Park with Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain.

Timed alongside the film's theatrical release, the companion soundtrack UNSHATTER (Live in São Paulo) arrives September 25, featuring transcendent performances of songs spanning their entire career, including exclusive recordings not experienced in the film. The album is available for pre-order now, and fans can listen to "Somewhere I Belong (Live in São Paulo)" today.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER in standard 2D cinemas as well as premium SCREENX, 4DX and Ultra4DX auditoriums in select locations worldwide. SCREENX expands key moments beyond the main screen with immersive panoramic imagery, while 4DX surrounds audiences with synchronized motion and environmental effects, bringing the film's unforgettable concert performances to life in entirely new ways.

"UNSHATTER follows a very particular moment in Linkin Park's history and documents a path through loss, uncertainty, friendship, and reinvention," shares Joe Hahn. "I hope longtime fans see parts of our journey they've never seen before, and I hope people who are just discovering our music come away with a better understanding of how we got here. But even beyond Linkin Park, I hope people connect with it as a story about relationships, resilience, and what it really takes to move forward when you don't have all the answers."

Visit the official site for the film here

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