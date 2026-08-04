Taking Back Sunday Expand 'Louder Now' For 20th Anniversary

(BPM) Twenty years after Louder Now transformed Taking Back Sunday from Long Island underground heroes into one of the defining bands of 2000s alternative rock, the group celebrates their landmark third album with a new 20th Anniversary Edition, arriving October 16 via Craft Recordings.

The deluxe release pairs the original album with two bonus B-side tracks-"Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)" and "Sleep"-presented on an exclusive 7" with the vinyl edition and added to the deluxe CD.

The LP edition will be widely available on "Silver Screen" color vinyl, with limited-edition color pressings also offered through the Taking Back Sunday Store (Ultra-clear with Glitter + exclusive replica laminate), Craft Recordings ("Burgundy Metallic"), independent retail ("Coke Bottle clear"), Revolver/Alternative Press ("Amazonite Swirl"), and Zia Records/Seasick Records ("Umber Brown"). Select stores globally will also carry a standalone "Oxblood" 1-LP pressing of the original album.

Available to pre-order here, the anniversary edition arrives amid one of Taking Back Sunday's biggest touring years yet. After appearing at all five dates of the returning Vans Warped Tour and completing a successful North American run with Bayside, the band will visit additional U.S. markets this fall with support from Thrice and Saves The Day. The run includes Louder Than Life in Columbus, OH; Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA; and a performance of Louder Now in full at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL. The band will continue the album's 20th anniversary celebration with a special headline date at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where they will once again perform Louder Now in full. View the latest tour listings at TakingBackSunday.com.

Reflects frontman Adam Lazzara, "Our record Louder Now represents a huge milestone for me and to know it has made an impact on so many other people's lives as well is something I still struggle to get my head around. To have the opportunity to celebrate that record with both John Nolan and Fred Mascherino on stage together, along with Shaun Cooper, is incredible to me. The songs sound stronger than I can ever remember live and I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am to share that with everyone."

Related Stories

Hear ME.'s New Song 'Sun Poison'

Watch Taking Back Sunday Offshoot ME.'s 'Grown Man' Video

Hear 'Special' Single From Taking Back Sunday Founding Member's New Band ME.

Taking Back Sunday Recruit Bayside For Summer Tour

News > Taking Back Sunday