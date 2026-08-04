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Third Eye Blind Reimagine 'Semi-Charmed Life'

08-04-2026
Third Eye Blind Reimagine 'Semi-Charmed Life'

(DKC) Nearly 30 years after the release of Third Eye Blind's iconic hit "Semi-Charmed Life," frontman Stephan Jenkins delivers a powerful new acoustic rendition live from Apple Music Studios.

Originally released in 1997, the song became a Top 5 hit and a multi-platinum single, cementing its place as one of the defining alternative rock anthems of the 90's. Jenkins' intimate reimagining offers a fresh take on the enduring classic, bringing new perspective to a song that has remained a staple of Third Eye Blind's catalog since it was originally released.

In this Apple Music series, artists perform new renditions of their most beloved and enduring songs in their catalog. Each session is filmed and recorded in Spatial Audio and released exclusively on Apple Music. Stephan Jenkins' performance joins recent Rediscovered renditions from Billy Idol, the Goo Goo Dolls, Norah Jones, Estelle, and Ne-Yo.

Watch Stephan Jenkins' acoustic performance of "Semi-Charmed Life" and listen to a special rendition of "How It's Going to Be?" in Spatial Audio on Apple Music.

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