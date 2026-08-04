(ASPR) Following the announcement of their forthcoming self-titled Napalm Records debut, out November 6, New York alternative metal legends PRONG return to give fans their first taste of blood off the new record with "The Banner."
The incendiary album opener takes off at full throttle, with machine tight riffage propping up frontman Tommy Victor's vicious barks with commanding stature. Mean and biting as the band has always been, this track sets the stage for the flurry of fury waiting within Prong.
About "The Banner," Tommy states: "We are unbelievably excited to share the first single, 'The Banner,' from our upcoming self-titled record. Andy Sneap's mix and master is absolutely blistering and ferocious. This is just the beginning and we hope you enjoy it."
Prong, Jasta, Ghoul And More To Rock 10th Annual RPM Fest
Prong Ink New Deal With Napalm Records
Prong Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' In New Video
Prong Deliver Visualizer For Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Two Report
On The Record: Gary Stewart - One Track Mind
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report
Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer
Glenn Hughes To Have Heart Surgery And Retires From Live Performances
Eagles Add January Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
Linkin Park: Unshatter Coming To Movie Theaters
Watch Northlane's 'CUT_it' Video
Taking Back Sunday Expand 'Louder Now' For 20th Anniversary
Third Eye Blind Reimagine 'Semi-Charmed Life'
Watch Prong's 'The Banner' Video
Elvis Costello's 'My Aim Is True' (49th Anniversary Edition) Box Set Coming
Becky Baldwin Talks Tony Iommi's New Solo Album And More
Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'Red Dragon' Video
Singled Out: Teskey's Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)
The Maine Celebrating 20th Anniversary With The Return Of The 8123 Fest