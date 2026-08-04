Watch Prong's 'The Banner' Video

(ASPR) Following the announcement of their forthcoming self-titled Napalm Records debut, out November 6, New York alternative metal legends PRONG return to give fans their first taste of blood off the new record with "The Banner."

The incendiary album opener takes off at full throttle, with machine tight riffage propping up frontman Tommy Victor's vicious barks with commanding stature. Mean and biting as the band has always been, this track sets the stage for the flurry of fury waiting within Prong.

About "The Banner," Tommy states: "We are unbelievably excited to share the first single, 'The Banner,' from our upcoming self-titled record. Andy Sneap's mix and master is absolutely blistering and ferocious. This is just the beginning and we hope you enjoy it."

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