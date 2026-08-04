Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'Red Dragon' Video

(Chipster) Two titans of progressive music, Steve Hackett (Genesis) and Steve Rothery (Marillion), come together on 'The Roaring Waves' - a striking and deeply atmospheric instrumental album shaped by memory, imagination, and the elemental power of the sea. The record has been much talked about over the years, and it will now finally see the day on August 28th, 2026 via InsideOutMusic.

Now the duo are pleased to present the video for new single 'Red Dragon'. Created by Simon Ward. Steve Rothery comments: "Red Dragon shows off the rockier side of our collaboration, it starts with the sound of a hurdy gurdy (an instrument which originated in medieval Europe around the 10th century), followed by a heavy guitar riff by myself and great guitar melodies and sitar guitar by SH."

Steve Hackett adds: "Red Dragon was the name of the ship that was used by the East India Trading Company in its early years. I used a sitar guitar amongst others to give that authentic Eastern feel..."

Years in the making, The Roaring Waves brings together seven instrumental compositions that move fluidly between the cinematic and the intimate, as Hackett explains, "It's not the kind of album that guitarists normally make together."

Written and recorded intermittently over nearly a decade - with sessions at Racket Club and the duo's home studios - the album emerged from an organic, improvisational process. Jams and shared ideas form the backbone of the music, allowing both players to explore a collaborative dynamic defined by sensitivity and mutual respect.

Throughout 'The Roaring Waves', the duo embrace a painterly, almost filmic approach to composition - crafting music that invites listeners to drift, imagine, and immerse themselves. "You're trying to create an atmosphere... like painting a picture," says Rothery. "Taking people on a journey."

Related Stories

Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'The Black Sea' Video

Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery Announce Collaborative Album 'The Roaring Waves'

Kansas, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train and Asia Lead Cruise To The Edge 2027 Lineup

Steve Hackett Launching Best of Genesis And Solo Gems Tour in 2026

News > Steve Hackett