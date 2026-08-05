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Anthrax Announce 'Cursum Perficio' Release Event

08-05-2026
Anthrax Announce 'Cursum Perficio' Release Event

(SRO) Anthrax will celebrate the release of their long-awaited 12th full-length studio album Cursum Perficio (Megaforce Records) with a late night in-store signing in Louisville, KY.

Immediately following their September 17 performance at the city's annual Louder than Life festival, ANTHRAX will meet fans at Louisville's Guestroom Records (1330A Bardstown Rd). Beginning at 12:01 AM on September 18, the multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated New York hard rock titans-Scott Ian (guitar), Charlie Benante (drums), Frank Bello (bass), Joey Belladonna (vocals), and Jonathan Donais (guitar)-will be signing copies of the new album.

Space for the event is limited. To attend this special release event, fans must pre-order the album directly from Guestroom Records here. Only albums pre-ordered via the link will be eligible for the signing.

CURSUM PERFICIO marks the band's first record in ten years since 2016's For All Kings, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The phrase Cursum Perficio is Latin for "My journey has come to an end," "My journey is over," or "I complete my journey." It proves apropos for such a complete body of work. It will be available in various configurations including an indie exclusive - red, orange yellow vinyl double LP with pop-up gatefold.

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