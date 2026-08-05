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Gameface Return With First New Recordings In Over A Decade

08-05-2026
Gameface Return With First New Recordings In Over A Decade

(ASPR) Gameface begin a new chapter with Iodine Recordings, returning with their first new recordings in over a decade. The two-song 7", featuring "All My Friends" and "Men of Stone," finds the band sounding as vital and emotionally resonant as ever.

Rooted in the melodic post-hardcore sound they've spent decades refining, both songs reflect on friendship, aging, loss, and the quiet struggles that often go unspoken.

The cover art was designed by iconic cartoon artist Brian Walsby (7 Seconds, The Melvins, Corrosion of Conformity). "'As we age, our circle of friends tends to shrink. It's easy to grow complacent and withdrawn. We lose people. Social media magnifies our anxieties, and the pull of political division only deepens the distance between us. It's easy to feel small, isolated," explains vocalist Jeff Caudill. "'We wrote 'All My Friends' and 'Men of Stone' for those who've drifted down rabbit holes, those facing declining health, and those who can't quite bring themselves to talk about any of it. These songs lived as ideas for years, but only recently did we feel compelled to record them. It was a way to lean on our friendship and help get us through these dark times. We feel strongly about these songs, and we're grateful they exist."

Rather than chasing nostalgia, Gameface continue to write music with the same vulnerability and conviction that has defined the band since 1990. "All My Friends" and "Men of Stone" are not simply a return - they're a reminder of why Gameface remain one of melodic punk's most enduring and beloved voices.

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Gameface Return With First New Recordings In Over A Decade

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