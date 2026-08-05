Hear Kai Hansen's New Single 'Welcome To Life'

(ASPR) With "Welcome To Life," Kai Hansen releases the second single from his upcoming solo album Born With A Hammer. Following the powerful "Feeding The Beast," the song reveals another side of the musician who, as co-founder of Helloween and founder of Gamma Ray, has played a defining role in European heavy metal, and power metal in particular, for decades.

Driving guitars, striking changes in tempo and strong melodies come together in a direct blend of heavy metal, punk and rock'n'roll. As the second track on the album, "Welcome To Life" makes it clear early on just how diverse Born With A Hammer is set to be.

Lyrically, the song is about accepting life as it is, not dwelling on what is missing and making the most of what you have. Hansen combines this outlook with his unmistakable guitar playing, an infectious sense of spontaneity and the spirit of a road trip through life.

The official lyric video brings this idea to life as a Mustang tears through a heightened, hell-tinged world. Its imagery follows the song's shifting dynamics and puts its sense of freedom firmly on the road.

Born With A Hammer was produced by Eike Freese, Kai Hansen and Alexander Dietz. The album was recorded with Eike Freese on guitar, Heaven Shall Burn's Alexander Dietz on bass, Carcass drummer Dan Wilding and Induction guitarist Tim Hansen.

Across 10 songs, Born With A Hammer combines powerful heavy metal with punk attitude, hard rock drive and strong melodies. "Welcome To Life" represents the album's more immediate and carefree side, expanding the picture of this new solo chapter following "Feeding The Beast."

Following the worldwide success of Helloween's recent reunion era and its major international tours, Born With A Hammer sees Kai Hansen return his focus to his own musical world. "Welcome To Life" shows that this world is firmly rooted in his history while continuing to forge a path entirely of its own.

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