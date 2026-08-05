Mortiis Streaming New Digital EP

(SPKR) Mortiis reveals a beautiful 3-track digital EP today, which is based on and named after the track 'Farewell Romero' from the iconic Norwegian artist's current full-length "Ghosts of Europa" that was released on June 26, 2026.

"Farewell Romero" features the original album track and a fascinating new version of this song with renowned French artist Nicolas Horvath. The classical pianist has previously collaborated with ALCEST and is also known for his work with the famous Japanese animation Studio Ghibli, among many other exciting projects. The third track is a new variant (Madrigal version) of the album track 'Violent Silence' featuring former TODESBONDEN vocalist Laurie Ann Haus.

MORTIIS comments: "It has always been my nature to experiment and try new ideas, so to some, it's probably not a surprise that I had a couple of variations of some of the songs from 'Ghosts of Europa' sitting around", the Norwegian explains. "When I write songs, I tend to try a lot of directions out, and sometimes there are brutal production decisions to be made, such as killing off otherwise great melodies, or entire sections, from songs. This is probably why I have always been pretty open to creating variations of the songs. Sometimes 'killing your darlings' is just too damn painful. Oh, and the artwork for this EP might be my personal favourite from the 'Ghosts of Europa' series."

Related Stories

MORTIIS And UADA Teaming Up For The Witches of Dystopia Tour MMXXVI

Mayhem And Mortiis Postpone Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour

News > Mortiis