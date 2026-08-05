Watch Accept's Static Video For New Version Of 'Save Me' Feat Tobias Forge

(ASPR) Heavy metal force Accept unveil the third single from their upcoming anniversary album, Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, produced, mixed, and mastered by the legendary Zeuss.

For a powerful new rendition of the fan-favourite deep cut "Save Us" (originally from I'm a Rebel, 1980) the band is joined by Tobias Forge, bass master Frank Bello, and powerhouse drummer Ray Luzier.

"Save Us" showcases both ACCEPT's enduring songwriting and the extraordinary musical community that has celebrated and supported the band throughout its five-decade career. Out September 4 via Napalm Records, Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 marks ACCEPT's 50th anniversary with 19 iconic tracks reimagined alongside 50 legendary guest artists.

"Save Us" stands out as one of the album's most compelling moments, breathing new life into a hidden gem from the band's catalogue while celebrating both ACCEPT's lasting legacy and the heavy metal genre they helped shape. Powerful and timeless, the album proves that ACCEPT remain as vital and influential as ever.

Wolf Hoffmann about "Save Us": "Tobias was not really on my radar. Obviously, I know Ghost, and they're huge, but last year he turned up at one of our shows when we played in Stockholm, and we were chatting a little bit, and he said that his favorite song was 'Save Us,' and at one point. he was considering using it as a cover song on one of their albums, but it never panned out. 'Save Us?' I don't even remember that song. Nobody has even mentioned that song! I had to go back and listen to it. After I saw a Ghost show, it all made sense to me. It really fits his style and I could really imagine him doing that song really well. He's right, it's a fun song!"

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