Weezer Announces The Gathering 2027 World Tour

(The Oriel Company) Weezer announces new international tour dates for their upcoming Weezer: The Gathering tour, celebrating their new album Weezer - out August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records.

Rolling Stone called the forthcoming project, "one of the best Weezer albums of this century." Kicking off in February 2027, these new dates include stops in Japan, Europe, and the UK, with Taking Back Sunday as an opening act.

This announcement comes as the band is preparing to embark on their massive 32-date North American arena tour this fall, where they will be joined by The Shins and Silversun Pickups as support.

Alongside the announcement, Weezer also shares the latest offering from their upcoming record, "C.E.O." Joining stellar lead singles "Shine Again" and "We Might as Well be Strangers (feat. Wednesday)," the track explores the passage of time and the pressures of trying to meet the demands of your own inner C.E.O.

An accompanying music video for the track is also out now. It features a who's who of talent including Tony Hawk, Curry Barker, Dax Flame, Chit (aka Jay Renshaw), Rob Riggle, Rob Huebel, Michael Pe-a, Giovanni Ribisi and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Tue Sep 08 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 09 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Fri Sep 11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sat Sep 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 15 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Wed Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Sep 20 - Saint Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

Tue Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Sep 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 25 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 26 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sun Sep 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Sep 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Oct 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Oct 03 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 04 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Tue Oct 06 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Wed Oct 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Fri Oct 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 11 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Tue Oct 13 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

Fri Oct 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Oct 17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sun Oct 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed Oct 21 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Fri Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *SOLD OUT

Fri Feb 12 - Tokyo, Japan - Garden Theater

Sat Feb 13 - Tokyo, Japan - Garden Theater

Mon Feb 15 - Kyoto, Japan - Roam Theater

Tues Feb 16 - Osaka, Japan - Zepp Bayside

Thurs Feb 18 - Nagoya, Japan - Portbase

Wed May 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Fri May 14 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

Sat May 15 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

Mon May 17 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Wed May 19 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Fri May 21 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Sat May 22 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace

Sun May 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

Tues May 25 - Paris, France - Zenith

Wed May 26 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live

Sat May 29 - Oslo, Norway - Spectrum

Sun May 30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

Tues June 1 - Helsinki, Finland - Veikkaus

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