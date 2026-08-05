Weezer Announces The Gathering 2027 World Tour

(The Oriel Company) Weezer announces new international tour dates for their upcoming Weezer: The Gathering tour, celebrating their new album Weezer - out August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records.
Rolling Stone called the forthcoming project, "one of the best Weezer albums of this century." Kicking off in February 2027, these new dates include stops in Japan, Europe, and the UK, with Taking Back Sunday as an opening act.
This announcement comes as the band is preparing to embark on their massive 32-date North American arena tour this fall, where they will be joined by The Shins and Silversun Pickups as support.
Alongside the announcement, Weezer also shares the latest offering from their upcoming record, "C.E.O." Joining stellar lead singles "Shine Again" and "We Might as Well be Strangers (feat. Wednesday)," the track explores the passage of time and the pressures of trying to meet the demands of your own inner C.E.O.
An accompanying music video for the track is also out now. It features a who's who of talent including Tony Hawk, Curry Barker, Dax Flame, Chit (aka Jay Renshaw), Rob Riggle, Rob Huebel, Michael Pe-a, Giovanni Ribisi and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
Tue Sep 08 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 09 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri Sep 11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sat Sep 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sun Sep 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 15 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Wed Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun Sep 20 - Saint Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena
Tue Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Sep 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Sep 25 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 26 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Sun Sep 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tue Sep 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Fri Oct 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Oct 03 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 04 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Tue Oct 06 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Wed Oct 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Fri Oct 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sat Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 11 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Tue Oct 13 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
Wed Oct 14 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
Fri Oct 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Oct 17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sun Oct 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Tue Oct 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
Wed Oct 21 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Fri Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *SOLD OUT
Fri Feb 12 - Tokyo, Japan - Garden Theater
Sat Feb 13 - Tokyo, Japan - Garden Theater
Mon Feb 15 - Kyoto, Japan - Roam Theater
Tues Feb 16 - Osaka, Japan - Zepp Bayside
Thurs Feb 18 - Nagoya, Japan - Portbase
Wed May 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Fri May 14 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
Sat May 15 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live
Mon May 17 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
Wed May 19 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Fri May 21 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Sat May 22 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace
Sun May 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
Tues May 25 - Paris, France - Zenith
Wed May 26 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live
Sat May 29 - Oslo, Norway - Spectrum
Sun May 30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
Tues June 1 - Helsinki, Finland - Veikkaus
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