News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise took place Jan. 6-12 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl as she sailed from Tampa, FL with stops in Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico. The event was a great way to start the year for fans of Southern rock, considering that some of the biggest names of the genre performed during the cruise: Molly Hatchet, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, the Marshall Tucker Band, Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie, the Kentucky Headhunters, and the biggest name of all, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Southern Rock Cruise Part 3

David Anderson of Atlanta Rhythm Section

Besides being loaded up with a great roster of classic Southern rock bands, the Southern Rock Cruise also featured a bunch of contemporary performers working in the genre or on the fringe of the genre. Passengers on the Pearl enjoyed shows by the Curt Towne Band, Striking Matches, Blackberry Smoke, Preacher Stone, Michelle Malone and Drag the River, Black Stone Cherry, Heather Luttrell and the Possum Den, Brother Hawk, Johnny Neel, Bishop Gunn, the Steel Woods, Jonell Mosser, the Cowboy Poets, Kyle Daniel, Hal Bruce and Jive Mother Mary. Perhaps no performers better represented the melding of the new and old guards of Southern rock than Devon Allman and Duane Betts.

Southern Rock Cruise Part 3

Devon Allman and Duane Betts

Southern Rock Cruise Part 3

Devon Allman

Southern Rock Cruise Part 3

Duane Betts

Devon Allman is the son of the late Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts is the son of Dickey Betts, Gregg's partner in the Allman Brothers Band for so many years. For the Southern Rock Cruise, Devon and Duane performed as The Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts, and paid direct homage to their heritage with takes on Allman Brothers Band favorites "Sweet Melissa," "Blue Sky" which Duane dedicated to his dad, and the instrumental "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed." "Taking Time," a cut from Duane's 2018 debut EP Sketches of American Music was played, and so were a couple of covers; Devon's funky interpretation of the Motown classic "I'll Be There," which made for a good sing-along, and the Grateful Dead chestnut "Friend of the Devil." The news was already out there, but Allman announced that he and Betts would be releasing an album as the Allman Betts Band later this year, and they previewed new songs from the album "All Night" and "Melodies are Memories." Like the Allman Brothers Band, the Devon Allman Project utilized two percussionists; a drummer and a drummer/conga player. While Allman and Betts are already consummate players, Southern Rock cruisers got to see the pair perform in what would have to be considered the early stages of working together.

Southern Rock Cruise Part 3

Kyle Daniel

Southern Rock Cruise Part 3

Phil McCormack of Molly Hatchet

Southern Rock Cruise Part 3

The Curt Towne Band

Being able to see next generation stars like Allman and Betts and classic acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Marshall Tucker Band in an intimate setting is just part of what makes the Southern Rock Cruise so special. Fans also loved bumping into players constantly; in the ship's halls and shops and in the restaurants. Some fans even went ashore in Mexico with musicians, to taste tequila or swim with dolphins, and other fans got to play bar games like beer pong with band members. Live interviews were conducted while fans watched and a late night jam session set the tone for the next day's fun. It's no wonder that, as the Pearl pulled back in to Tampa, fans were already talking about booking their cabin for the next time.

Details of the next Southern Rock Cruise will be announced here:

Southern Rock Cruise promoters Star Vista Live also present the Ultimate Disco Cruise (Feb. 14-19) the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise (March 25-30) and the Flower Power Cruise (March 30-Apr. 6). Find details here:

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

Static-X Announced Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'

Zappa In New York Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: To Whom It May's Calculate

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.