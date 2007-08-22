News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart


by Anthony Kuzminski

.
Breakup albums are unflinching works often inspired by the pain from the dissolution of a relationship. The artist is forced to take pause and demolish all pretexts when they enter the studio forcing them to acknowledge their shattered heart. It's their job to make sense of the chaos and agony that surrounds them, but it's always surprising to see an act lay so much on the line. On Matt Nathanson's tenth album, Sings His Sad Heart, he steps up to the plate swinging with a group of songs that dig deep into his psyche about desertion and it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks, Adele's 21, Lykke Li's I Never Learn, Frank Sinatra's In the Wee Small Hours and Bruce Springsteen's Tunnel of Love as distressed masterworks.

For the last fifteen years Matt Nathanson had made a name for himself as a studious singer-songwriter whose albums have revealed shades of his struggles along with resilient and hopeful views of the world. Best known for his 2007 hit "Come on Get Higher", his recent output has consisted of a hybrid of pop, rock and folk. Cuts such as "Giants", "Headphones", "Bill Murray" and "Earthquake Weather" are reflective of his growth as a songwriter and his live shows are high-energy communal experiences where Nathanson shares winking witticisms and unfathomable sorrow with his audiences. You walk away feeling like you had a night out with friends where you reflected on love, laughter and loss, and yet you walk away feeling whole because his songs make you feel like you're not alone on this journey.

When Nathanson sat down to begin writing and recording his tenth studio album, he had grand plans to write an inspiring album tackling the state of the world, however, his psyche told a different story. Sings His Sad Heart is the album he's always been destined to make where he takes a deep look into the rearview mirror that doesn't just stretch back days, weeks or months but years and decades. Failed relationships have found a way to sneak up on him and he mined these memories into ten perfect and unified songs about abandonment.

From a production standpoint, Nathanson pushes himself and elevates his material in the process with inventive arrangements, lush harmonies, inherent rhythm and guitar licks that are sexy and seductive. His acoustic guitar is the foundation of the album and he adds to it with an eclectic blend of instruments colored in by producers Adam Pallin, Amir Salen and Butch Walker who helped Nathanson decorate the distress, ache, sleepless nights and the gut wrenching aftermath of a break-up. Each listen will reap new rewards as the production team delicately constructed the album evoking feelings of nostalgia.

Nathanson is more emotionally raw here than he has ever been before, which is saying something since his 2007 album Some Mad Hope found him at the edges of an abyss. Sings His Sad Heart is fraught with ghosts, with Nathanson painting pictures of lost souls drifting from despair to anguish trying to make sense of what went wrong. "Mine" opens the album with a galloping rhythm track of hand claps while he reminisces about the way the world looked differently when love was in full bloom. On "Way Way Back" he distills fifty-years of influences with its do-do-do chorus and backing vocals with hues of sixties soul on a love letter to a former flame who has found someone else who makes his case for why "No one else gonna love you like that". He takes to obsessiveness the way Lloyd Dobler pined and pursued Diane Court. "Different Beds" features Memphis-soul guitar that drenches the song in melancholy with protracting images that bring the narrator to terms in the here and now ("sometimes the things you love, don't love you back"). "Best Drugs" is a reflection of relationships that soured with a distillation of rhythm, blues, folk, rock, soul and hip-hop grooves.

The way he adorns memories on "Used To Be" will haunt you. Every moment of our life is about forward motion from the life cycle of birth-to-death, to the clock at sporting events to the milestones that define our lives. What no one will ever admit is our obsession with the past. It's an invitation to remind one of a love that once was ("If you're having trouble baby to holding onto memories, I've a king sized bed and a PHD in the way it used to be"). The rhythm could be a metaphor for the inner turmoil we put our bodies through trying to reconcile these pains while his vocals shift from subdued to dramatic as he works through his memories on the albums most integral song. The ghosts come into full focus on "Back Together" where he's piecing himself back together as he sings "I've been holding on to everything /With arms above, I'm balancing" allowing himself to let go of those who inhabit the rearview mirror. The chorus is one of internal optimism and resolution with an eye on the future with potentially the best lyric on the album, "Everybody wants to know they matter".

On "Long Distance Runner" the past is never just the past. You walk down the same streets, visit the same parks, restaurants, bars and dive diners in the hopes of recapturing the feeling you had even if it is for a few fleeting seconds ("The past is a long distance runner"). "Gimme Your Love" breathes with epic intensity and shades of Motown where he's handicapped from moving onward and fearful of what the future holds. You settle for a love that once was because it's all you know. When you think life is set to start and begin, the rug is pulled out from underneath you. Nathanson sounds defeated, lost and abject on the album's penultimate song "Let You Go" which is layered beautifully allowing his vocal vulnerability to shine through. There's meaning out there, he's searching for it, but none of it translates into bliss. He's lost at sea without the coziness of a companion. Once one experiences love, there's no going back and that is why the ending of relationships are so calamitous. The grief is palpable, believable and all too close to home. Nathanson dials up rhythmic beats and channels Link Wray riffs that are wrist-whipped on the album's closer, "Sadness". The chorus is about turning the page and having someone guide you through that darkness. We need voices to make sense of the confusion and when the album ends, it takes you to the right place where you mentally step forward into tomorrow.

Sings His Sad Heart is an album for those in crisis seeking a path forward. It can be argued the album doesn't provide the listener answers, but its ten songs make a good traveling companion. Nathanson surrenders himself to these songs creating a widescreen vision of anguish that permeates your senses that will prod memories long buried and forgotten which hearken back to the pantheon of aforementioned breakup masterworks. His self-consciousness is a strength allowing him to open up unhealed wounds for the world to see, piecing pain together from years back into an overwhelming collage that delicately dresses the bruised psyche of someone lovelorn and lost. Staring right into a mirror, Nathanson wasn't afraid to unfurl his darkest secrets and regrets over thirty-four sobering minutes. Sings His Sad Heart captures the insecurities, scars and ulcer-inducing pain of things left unsaid on a subversive pop-rock masterwork about the language of abandonment.



Anthony Kuzminski is a Chicago based writer and Special Features Editor for the antiMUSIC Network. His daily writings can be read at The Screen Door. He can be contacted at tonyk AT antiMUSIC DOT com and can be followed on Twitter

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart
Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU- Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub- more

Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered- Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon

Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years

Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Scorpions Hit New Milestone As They Plot Next Album

Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video

Whitesnake Release New Video And Confirm Album Details

Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video

Tank Recruit Dani Filth and Tom Angelripper For New Album

The Apollo Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU

Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.