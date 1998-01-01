A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

The cuts Squire plays on are Sherwood's "The Technical Divide" with Alan Parsons on vocals and a take on Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" where Squire himself handles the vocals.

Other than a cover of "Roundabout" featuring Todd Rundgren, John Wesley and Tony Kaye, all of the other songs presented are written or co-written by Squire, and include signature tune "The Fish" featuring Sonja Kristina of Curved Air and the opening cut from his Fish Out of Water solo album, "Hold Out Your Hand" with Steve Hogarth (Marillion) and Larry Fast (Synergy).

Other luminaries contributing to this stellar set include Dweezil Zappa, Candice Night, Steve Porcaro, Jon Davison, Steve Hackett, Brian Auger, Annie Haslam, David Sancious, Steve Stevens, Patrick Moraz and Squire's ex-wife, Nikki Squire.