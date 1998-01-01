News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ace Frehley Live 2019

Rob Grabowski caught Ace Frehley In The Act during show at the Arcada Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in St. Charles, Ill. Check out Rob's review and photos!

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Everybody's favorite Spaceman invaded the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles to the delight of every Rock Soldier in attendance as they dived deep into the unknown with original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

With a career spanning set list, the crowd fed off of the energy Ace and band delivered as he ripped into solo works, covers, and of course KISS staples. Ace is, and always will be a character who is loved by many and recognized for his contributions to not only his former band, but to so many guitarists that we revere today.

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019


He inspired many and is looked to with admiration and adoration from his peers. As The Beatles influenced and shaped the path of music over the past 50 years, Ace and his gun slinging, balls to the wall, out of this world fretboard action and tone has shaped and molded guitarists across the universe.

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

He is always a pleasure to see perform live and I highly recommend the investment of a ticket. He may be from New York, but his playing and song writing is definitely from outer space.

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

Ace Frehley Live 2019

See more of Rob's photos here

