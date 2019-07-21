Alice Cooper Live 2019

When the original maestro of macabre metal graces the land with his presence, you grab a ticket to see Alice Cooper and go see how fun real music is live. With guitars blazing and enough theatrics to rival any Broadway show, these extremely talented musicians leave it all on the stage and left the 18,000+ concertgoers reeling with excitement as Alice and crew delivered 90 minutes of pure eye & ear candy. Changing this show up from recent outings and playing some varied hits was a nice surprise, especially when you have a catalog so extensive with hits but, Mr. Cooper does an excellent job taking you on a musical journey with older and newer hits that sound even fresher today than they did when you first heard them. I can't recommend enough grabbing your kids and enlightening them with real guitar rock and not the radio heavy 'Pop' music that is forced upon us in this day and age. There was a youngster in the front row with his metal horns blazing and he was rocking out to every note ripped off the guitarists fret boards and singing along word for word with Alice. Just because kids are young and hear the candy pop junk, if you give them a choice to hear some real Rock-N-Roll, they might surprise with what they actually prefer. And what kid doesn't want to hear a song about school being out forever...??? Be thankful that Alice Cooper and his army of musicians still choose to scare up the neighborhood and prove that Rock is still alive and yes, from the immortal words from Wayne and Garth, you are not worthy, but being the gracious host Alice is, everyone is still welcome to join him in his nightmare!

Set List:

Feed My Frankenstein

No More Mr. Nice Guy

Bed of Nails

Raped and Freezin'

Fallen in Love

Muscle of Love

I'm Eighteen

Billion Dollar Babies

Poison

Guitar Solo

(Nita Strauss)

Roses on White Lace

My Stars

Devil's Food

(band jam)

Black Widow Jam

(with Black Juju Drum Solo)

Steven

Dead Babies

Play Video

I Love the Dead

(band vocals only)

Play Video

Escape

Teenage Frankenstein

Encore:

Under My Wheels

School's Out (with Lzzy Hale) (with snippet of "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2")

