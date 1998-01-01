News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

.
Get the Blues is our look at some of the best recent blues releases from Big Joe and the Dynaflows and Stringshot.

Big Joe and the Dynaflows - Rockhouse Party
The album title ain't lyin'; the latest from drummer and singer Big Joe Maher and his band is a great party starter. Whether steering the band through the shuffling "Driving Wheel," keeping a Muddy Waters-like beat while bassist Tom "Mookie" Brill sings "So Mean to Me" or letting the band boogie on down the road to the self-penned dance instrumental (and guitar showcase for Yates Kendree and Robert Frahm) "Overdrive," Joe and the 'Flows bring big fun throughout. Another highlight is "I'm a Country Boy," a blues rocker extoling the rural lifestyle, slightly colored by a fondness for moonshine. The set closes with a smoldering interpretation of Percy Mayfield's "Two Years of Torture."

Stringshot - Blues & Latin
Here's something different for blues fans. Stringshot is a trio consisting of blues slide guitar master Roy Rogers, Brazilian guitarist Badi Assad and South American stringed harp player and violinist Carlos Reyes. The collision of their talents is delightful, recalling Jean-Luc Ponty on "Blues for Brazil," heating up the dance floor with the instrumental Rogers showcase "Back to Havana" and sounding absolutely sublime with the cuts that Assad lends her sensuous voice to, like the breathy "Still Livin' in a Memory" and the aching "God Prayed It" which was written by Rogers and Jason Newsted, formerly of Metallica. "Back along the Way" is the one cut here that fits with the traditional definition of blues, but open minded fans will find a very satisfying listen, particularly in the wee hours.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Of Mice & Men Frontman Hospitalized For Health Scare- Bob Seger Adds Final Hometown Shows To Farewell Tour- Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth Announced- Metallica- more

Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates- Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert- KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question- more

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury- Original Member Of Queen Dies- David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar- Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal- more

Journey Planning Residency And Tour- Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song- Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Of Mice & Men Frontman Hospitalized For Health Scare

Bob Seger Adds Final Hometown Shows To Farewell Tour

Rush Wandering The Face Of The Earth Announced

Metallica Release Video For Song's Live Debut

Journey's Jonathan Cain Streaming New Single

Playing With Randy Rhoads Was 'Life-Changing' For Music Legend

Nebula Releasing First New Album In 13 Years This Spring

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces KeyFest Event

Tesla Release Video For Shock Title Song

Overkill Share Final 'Welcome To The Garden State' Documentary Clip

Vader Releasing New EP This Spring Ahead Of New Album In The Fall

Singled Out: A Brilliant Lie's The Tarot

Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

The Allman Betts Band Announce Their First Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.