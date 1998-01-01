Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

April 5 - Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan

Will he play his polka dot guitar? You bet he will, and he'll play the living daylights out of it! Guy is one of the last of the great Chicago bluesmen and he honed his chops playing sessions with the likes of Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Howlin' Wolf, Koko Taylor and Sonny Boy Williamson. Great guitarists like Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and the late Jimi Hendrix have all cited Guy as an influence; so did the late Stevie Ray Vaughan. Stevie Ray's brother Jimmie Vaughan, known for his work with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, opens the show.

April 14 - The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza

The only Genesis tribute act to be licensed by Genesis and Peter Gabriel, The Musical Box (the group is named after the fan favorite of the same name from the 1971 Nursery Cryme album) performs an incredible homage to early Genesis with material from the albums Trespass, Foxtrot, Selling England by the Pound, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, A Trick of the Tail, Wind & Wuthering and the aforementioned Nursery Cryme. Surprisingly, the band is Canadian, not English, but they'll be welcomed warmly in Genesis country when they play a long string of dates in the U.K. next spring.

May 2 - Robin Trower

Trower was a member of Procul Harum and his guitar work can be heard on five of that band's albums. Most fans though will acknowledge Trower's classic Bridge of Sighs album as the defining moment of his career, and cuts from the work like "Too Rolling Stoned" and "Day of the Eagle" are likely to be included in the evening's set. Trower has a brand new album out too called Coming Closer to the Day, and in a rarity, Robin sings on the new material. For this show Trower will share the vocal work with bass man Richard Watts.

May 20 and 21 - Willie Nelson & Family

We're just going to stop right here before we even get started. You have two chances to see this American treasure. Take advantage of that.

June 26 - Todd Rundgren

Few performers are as chameleonic as Rundgren, and fans will get to witness the musician's many musical colors when he hits Celebrity Theatre as part of his Individualist Tour. Previously having released an album called The Individualist, Rundgren also used that title when he released his autobiography late last year. For the purpose of this show, the Individualist Tour promises a selection of hits and deep cuts from throughout Todd's five-decade career. That probably means you'll get to dance manically to 1983 favorite "Bang the Drum All Day."

August 17 - George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic

Bow wow wow yippie yo yippie yay! George and his funky, psychedelic crew will no doubt perform "Atomic Dog" along with other hits and favorites from throughout his career but there will be new music too. Clinton released a stellar album called Medicaid Fraud Dogg to little fanfare last year, and yes there is political commentary among the earthy grooves. Like many artists of a certain age (George will be 78 in a few months) Clinton has announced that he'll be retiring from touring after his current jaunt ends. All the more reason to be on hand when the Mothership lands at Celebrity Theatre.

