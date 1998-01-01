News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Buckcherry - Warpaint


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
The new Buckcherry album begins with the title track, and very fittingly so. With lead singer Josh Todd singing "I wanna kiss the night away, sleep all day today/Forget all my problems, life is a hard one, tattooed on my face/It's my warpaint!" it is made quite clear that Todd is singing about a malady that only some serious rock 'n' roll action will relieve. Todd's vocals and the band's Guns 'N Roses-meets-AC/DC groove make the cut a true rock anthem, perfect for singing along and playing some stinging air guitar to. And it sets the tone for the rest of the album; the bluesy "The Alarm" with its rhythmic and nearly chanted vocals, the punk influenced "No Regrets" and the raucous "The Devil's in the Details," another guitar fiesta for ax man Stevie D., are all highlights. The guys are really clicking too on the album's surprising choice for a cover, a hard-hitting take on the Nine Inch Nails classic "Head like a Hole." Buckcherry is currently on tour in the States and will remain so through the first week of May.

