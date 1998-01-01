Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Creedence Clearwater Revisited, anchored by original Creedence Clearwater Revival members Stu Cook (bass) and Doug "Cosmo" Clifford (drums), have been on the road for 25-years. With both men now over 70-years-old, and while neither intends to give up music altogether, the pair have decided it is time to slow down a little and cease touring. Rounded out by singer and rhythm guitarist Dan McGuinness, lead guitarist Kurt Griffey and multi-instrumentalist Steve Gunner, the band wowed its Arizona fan base with a generous 17-song set, all of which were known to the audience which sang along on many occasions.

"Green River," "Who'll Stop the Rain" and "Lodi" came early in the set, with Cook commenting about "Lodi," a song about a down-and-out-musician, "Don't get caught in this town after midnight; we can't help you." The funky "Susie Q" gave the guys a chance to jam a bit; "Hey Tonight," "Long as I Can See the Light" and "Down on the Corner" came mid-set, as did a fervent take on the Screamin' Jay Hawkins classic "I Put a Spell on You." For their take on "Midnight Special," McGuinness sang the song's line "You better not gamble" as "You better go gamble," reflecting the fact that the Ak-Chin Events Center is located inside a casino.

The passel of hits leading up to show's end included "Lookin' out My Back Door," "Bad Moon Rising," "Proud Mary" and set closer "Fortunate Son." With beers hoisted as they returned to the stage, the band came back to thunderous applause to encore with "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," "Travelin' Band" and "Up around the Bend." Cook and Clifford each took a few minutes to reflect on their long professional careers (and 60-year friendship) before leaving the stage, and this is where they mentioned their retirement from touring, the only time during the show that the situation was referenced. While no doubt many in the crowd felt a bit of sadness about that, those feelings were greatly overwhelmed by the immense amount of joy experienced during the performance.

Fans still have lots of chances to see Creedence Clearwater Revisited perform live as the group's farewell tour continues through mid-October. Find a complete list of remaining dates here

