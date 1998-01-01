News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Father's Day Edition

.
In honor of Father's Day, our spotlight on vinyl spins the new release from Dad Brains, and of course we wouldn't want mom to feel left out, so we also listen to the new one from the Ramoms. Both releases are from Pirates Press Records.

Dad Brains - Dadditude - 7" EP on blood red vinyl, picture sleeve
"Happy Father's Day from the Dad Brains crew!" That's a line from "Father's Day," one of the cuts on this new four-song EP from vocalist Pat Pedraza, guitarist Matt Kash, bass man Craig Kasamis and drummer John Crerar. The guys play what they call "dadcore," a form of hardcore "made by dads, for dads." But anyone who likes short and punchy hardcore tunes delivered with a wink will like this record; "Father's Day" for example sounds kind of like the Beastie Boys on speed. "Dadditude" is particularly frenzied as Pedraza sings like he's been pushed to the edge, perhaps by the kids or just the daily rigors of dadhood, while "Little Things," like everything here, is infused with a bit of humor. Addressing the baby, Pedraza sings "Gotta change that diaper before your first nap/What a surprise, no poopie on your back!" "Daddy Guilt" has a bit of an air of despair about it and clearly is a nod to the grunge era.

Ramoms - Problem Child - 7" EP on blood red vinyl, picture sleeve
The Ramoms are an all-female Ramones tribute band consisting of singer Jodi Ramom, guitarist Sharon Ramom, bassist Molly Ramom and drummer Ginger Ramom. Here they start this three-song effort with "Gritty is a Punk," a reworking of "Judy is a Punk" where the ladies change some of the lyrics to honor Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers pro hockey team (the Ramoms are from Philly) and appropriately enough adjust the song's infamous "perhaps they'll die" lyric to "fall offsides." Even more amusing is the band's take on "Blitzkrieg Bop" which becomes "Boogie Not Snot." The girls play it straight to wrap up the record, turning in a fierce cover of "Rockaway Beach."

Order both here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'I Can't Drive 55' Live Video

Singled Out: Chaos Magic Featuring Caterina Nix's Furyborn

Trisha Yearwood Announces Every Girl On Tour

Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Revisits Classic Songs And B Yond

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Sail On' Lyric Video

Chris Young Tributes Late Friend With 'Drowning'

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming

Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Live At Woodstock Album

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.