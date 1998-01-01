Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls



A Flock of Seagulls opened their set with one of their heavier songs, "Modern Love is Automatic," a cut from their 1982 self-titled debut album. That was followed by the 1995 cut "Hearts on Fire," the only song in the set not drawn from the band's first two albums. "Nightmares" sounded appropriately eerie and Score switched back and forth from playing keyboard and guitar during "The More You Live, the More You Love," a song that Score explained is "the story of a young heart." First album favorite "Telecommunication" played out to a frenetic end, and from there the band racked up their three biggest hits to end the show: "Space Age Love Song," "Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)" and "I Ran." The guys were a lively bunch throughout the show, especially drummer Rankin, who had an ear-to-ear grin going all night as he pounded away.



A Flock of Seagulls were the first of three retro acts to play the big Bell Stage on opening night; their set was followed by a performance from Level 42 and then a show by homegrown Canadian artist Corey Hart, known for his smash hit "Sunglasses at Night." The honor of being the actual first act to perform during FEQ 2019 went to Teme Tan, a pop artist from Congo who now lives in Belgium. Tan plays guitar and sings in French, accompanied by programmed loops and beats. Performing an early set on the small Fibe stage, Tan's smooth and soulful vocals wowed a crowd that was hearing his music for free as the Fibe stage is one of FEQ's venues that is open to all comers with no ticket required.



Some of the other acts that performed at FEQ on opening night were Canadian hard rock band April Wine, Mexico City duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nick Murphy (aka Chet Faker), Lucky Peterson, Woodwolf and Elvis Radio. FEQ has an incredible cavalcade of talent lined up for the remainder of the festival; find all the details here.



