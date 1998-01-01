Festival d'ete de Quebec

Performances take place on numerous stages in downtown Québec City, adjacent to the ancient walls and ramparts of the once fortified city. The biggest stage for the superstar acts is located in the city's greenbelt on the Plains of Abraham, and this venue will host shows by Twenty One Pilots, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul, Mariah Carey, Chvrchs, alt-J, Slipknot, Diplo, Kygo, Imagine Dragons, Blink-182, the Offspring and many others. In a special themed performance, fans are encouraged to dress in "prom wear" inspired by Carey for her July 11 show.

This year will also offer more shows from hip-hop performers than ever before; scheduled to appear are A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Jazz Cartier, Logic, Lil Pump, TOBI, Alacair Ensemble, Obia le Chef and Souldia. The best of Québec's hip-hop talent will also perform, with the home territory being represented with shows from Vincent Biliwald, D-Track, Robert Nelson, Sans Pression, Naya Ali, Koriass and Loud. There will also be a DJ set from two members of Vlooper et KNLO.

Some of the other artists set to appear at this year's FEQ are an eclectic bunch that includes Songhoy Blues, Live, Taking Back Sunday, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker), April Wine, Courtney Barnett, Mercury Rev, Between the Buried and Me, Braids, Buddy Guy, the Strumbellas, Bahamas, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Voivod, Salif Keita and Yonatan Gat and the Eastern Medicine Singers.

Music fans come from all over the world to enjoy the concerts that FEQ offers, and all of Quebec City comes out to have some fun over the course of the festival too. The area's between stages turn into a big street party every night and there are always surprise "pop up" shows, street performers, food trucks and vendor booths. And that's on top of all of the restaurants, drinking establishments and boutique shops that are open during the festival and waiting to be explored. There is never a shortage of fun at this wonderful Canadian music festival with a French accent.

For additional details on the Festival d'été de Québec, go here.

For information to help plan your visit to Québec go here.

