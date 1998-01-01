Foreigner Live In AZ

The show began with "Double Vision" and moved straight into "Head Games;" by the time the band played third song "Cold as Ice," the crowd was singing along en masse unprompted, something that would happen numerous time throughout the show. Foreigner is currently a seven-man band that's led by founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and longtime vocalist Kelly Hansen, whose tenure with the band is nearing 15-years. Rounding out the ensemble are bassist Jeff Pilsen, formerly of Dokken and Dio among others, multi-instrumentalist Tom Gimbel, keyboards player Mike Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier. The band was tight throughout the show, reproducing most of the hits note-per-note, but also playing longer versions of a couple of songs.

The show's first mellow moment came with Hansen singing "Waiting for a Girl Like You;" amusingly the guys played "Dirty White Boy" immediately after, with Hansen dedicating the song to the ladies and adding, "I know what you have to put up with!" "Feels Like the First Time" came about mid-set; Hansen pointed out that the tune was the first Foreigner hit and the first song by the band that most fans ever heard. Gimbel took the spotlight with an extended sax solo on "Urgent," and Bluestein and Frazier got their moment afterward with a keys and drums instrumental interlude. Bluestein began the segment with some Deep Purple-like riffing that reminded of the late great Jon Lord, turning to a funky groove when Frazier joined in on drums. Ultimately Frazier took a solo, fairly lengthy but not as long as might have been played back in the day.

"Juke Box Hero" ended the regular portion of the show with the band returning to encore with massive hits "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded." Foreigner remains on tour in the U.S. through late June, then the tour moves to Europe. Find all remaining tour dates here.

The Foreigner show was promoted by Danny Zelisko Presents and the promoter has a tasty lineup of additional shows coming to the greater Phoenix area throughout the summer and into early autumn, including:

June 26 - Todd Rundgren - Celebrity Theatre

July 19 - Happy Together Tour - Talking Stick Resort

Aug. 17 - Justin Hayward - Talking Stick Resort

Aug. 26 - Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band - Celebrity Theatre

Sept. 7 - Warrant - Talking Stick Resort

Sept. 11 - Adrian Belew Quartet - Crescent Ballroom

Sept. 12 - David Crosby and Friends - Celebrity Theatre

Sept. 14 - Eric Clapton - Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 21 - Toto - Celebrity Theatre

