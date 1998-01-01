Fourth of July Edition

News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Save room for music! The Independence Day holiday is upon us and that means it's time to enjoy a hot dog and hamburger cookout, a nice slice of apple pie and of course a dazzling fireworks display. But not all of the fun is in the backyard and the night sky; there are lots of great music festivals taking place on or adjacent to the 4th of July and here we suggest some of our favorites.

July 4-14 Festival d'été de Québec - Québec City, Canada
This fantastic and diverse 11-day festival coincidentally begins this year on the day that the U.S. celebrates its independence. Canadian icon Corey Hart, famed for his big hit "Sunglasses at Night," has just been added to a lineup that also boasts Mariah Carey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Steven, A Flock of Seagulls, Buddy Guy, April Wine, the Offspring, Twenty One Pilots, Level 42, alt-J, Chvrches, Taking Back Sunday, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Courtney Barnett, Mercury Rev, Slipknot, Village People, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Killswitch Engage, Gucci Mane, Imagine Dragons, Songhoy Blues, Blink-182 and, well, far too many others to mention here. Acts like Jake Clemons and Reignwolf will play "after shows" and there's endless off-stage fun to be had too at this multi-stage event taking place in historic old town Québec City. Find all the details here.

July 3-4 Debauch-A-Reno - Reno, NV
Reno is of course known as a gambling mecca but you won't be taking a chance on this one; you're going to have a blast! Scheduled to play are the Dickies, Eddie & the Subtitles, the Spits, Surfbort, Tommy and the Commies, the Chats, the Control Freaks, Saturday Knights, Slow Wow, Greasy Gills, the Night Times, and all the way from Madrid, Spain, Hollywood Sinners. Pre-parties take place on July 3 at Plaza Maya and Shea's Tavern while the action moves to the pool at the Sands Regency on the 4th of July. Tony Clifton will emcee the event, and since the fest is sponsored by Slovenly Records you know the Record Fair will be a must for vinyl fans. Debauch-A-Reno makes for a good stop for those on their way to Burger Boogaloo, which takes place a couple days later (see below). Find details here.

July 4-7 - High Sierra Music Festival - Quincy, CA
How does this sound for an amazing lineup: The Polish Ambassador, Templo, Galactic, Diggin Dirt, Manic Focus, Big Something, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, the Nth Power, PNUMA and TAUK? Well that's just the festival's late night lineup! Among the others set to appear are Umphrey's McGee, Jim James, Greensky Bluegrass, Mandolin Orange, Steel Pulse, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Leftover Salmon, the Travelin' McCourys, Songhoy Blues, Rainbow Girls, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Gaby Moreno, Sisters of the Strawberry Moon featuring Luther Dickinson and many more. Kids and families will have lots of fun in the Family Village and community swimming pool and those needing a little relaxation will be able to enjoy on-site yoga, Pilates and guided meditations. All the details are here.

July 6-7 - Burger Boogaloo - Oakland, CA
Wrap up your Independence Day week partying at the 10th anniversary of Burger Boogaloo, taking place in Oakland's Mosswood Park. The event is hosted by John Waters, so you know it's going to be wild! Among the acts scheduled to perform are The Jesus & Mary Chain, Scientists, Dead Boys, Shannon & the Clams, the Dwarves, Nobunny, King Tuff, Sheer Mag, Davila 666, the Chats, Derv Gordon, Amyl & the Sniffers, Phantom Surfers, Terry & Louie, Nikki Corvette, Musk and Timmy's Organism. There'll be pre- and post- parties as well, including the first U.S. show in over a decade from Wild Billy Childish and the CTW. Ticket info is here.

