News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

.
Like so many releases from the classic rock era, Frank Zappa's live album Zappa in New York hit a significant milestone in 2018 as it reached its 40th anniversary. In celebration, Zappa Records/Ume Records released this collectible 5-CD box set this spring, and the fun starts before the music even begins playing. The set comes packaged in a rugged flip top cardboard box that when opened reveals a circular metal tin, meant to look like a manhole cover. Pop that container open and you'll find the five CDs, an updated booklet featuring an essay from Zappa Family Trust "vaultmeister" Joe Travers, recently-penned liner notes from band members Ray White and Ruth Underwood, and a souvenir replica concert ticket. Of course, the music is the thing and there is plenty of it to hear, including lots of previously-unreleased material.

There was no digital recording back in the day when Zappa in New York was committed to tape, so CD-1 features the original album as mixed for release on vinyl. In keeping with Zappa's often surprising way of doing things, Zappa in New York was not a rehashing of previous material as most live albums are; instead Zappa offered a set where nine of the 10 songs played were new. So this was the album that introduced what would become favorites; Zappa's tussle with the Devil on "Titties & Beer," the naughtily-titled but benign "I Promise Not to Come in Your Mouth" (it's a jazzy instrumental) and "The Illinois Enema Bandit," a long, smoky Ray White-sung jam that was inspired by the true story of an armed robber who liked to also give his female victims enemas. Both parts of "The Black Page" are included; part 1 is a drum solo from Terry Bozzio and Zappa explains before part 2 is performed that, after Bozzio had mastered part 1, it inspired him to complete the song with a melody. "Big Leg Emma," "Manx Needs Women," "Honey, Don't You Want a Man Like Me?" and a 17-minute jam on the jazzy "The Purple Lagoon" round out the new music performed. A take on "Sofa" from the One Size Fits All album is the only "oldie" performed during the set as released here. But many older goodies were performed during the series of concerts that took place over four days in December of 1976, and they're presented on three of the four additional CDs included in the box set.

The grandiose instrumental "Peaches en Regalia" kicks off the collection of bonus concert material on disc 2; the song segues into the wacky but sublime "The Torture Never Stops." Also here is the set's only live performance of "Punky's Whips," a controversial cut about Punky Meadows of glam band Angel, who was prone to posing with prominent pouty lips in promotional photos. Longtime favorite "Montana" is also included among reprisals of four cuts from the main concert. Among the non-main concert goodies on disc 3 are "America Drinks," the boisterous "I'm the Slime," the funky, sax-enhanced "Find Her Finer," the delightful "Chrissy Puked Twice" and "Cruisin' for Burgers," a cut originally found on the 1969 Uncle Meat album. The highlight of disc 4 is a version of the always popular "Dinah-Moe Humm" but it is preceded by a take on "Black Napkins" where everyone gets to stretch out; at nearly a half hour in length the cut spotlights Zappa's guitar playing but also horn work from Randy and Michael Brecker. Other notable band members for the occasion include Eddie Jobson, Patrick O'Hearn and David Samuels; also appearing throughout with emcee announcements is the famed voiceover man Don Pardo. The fifth and final CD in the box is a collection of seven cuts associated with the live material, including an unused version of "Punky's Whips," an alternate take on "I Promise Not to Come in Your Mouth," piano versions of "The Black Page #1" and "The Black Page #2" and a 1977 mix of "Cruisin' for Burgers."

All in all there's about five hours of listening to be had in this collectible box set.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event- Led Zeppelin Look Back At II- The White Stripes Preview 20th Anniversary Release- Judas Priest 50th Anniversary- more

Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency- Tool Streaming Title Song And Reveal Cover Of 'Fear Inoculum'- Megadeth Add Lamb Of God To Megacruise- Rolling Stones- more

AC/DC's Original 'Highway To Hell' Cover Shot Down By Label- Killswitch Engage Release 'I Am Broken Too' Video- Chimaira Frontman Mark Hunter Battling Thyroid Cancer- more

Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey- Tool Gets Mashed Up With Justin Bieber- The Raconteurs Didn't Plan To Make New Album- Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event

Led Zeppelin Look Back At II

The White Stripes Preview 20th Anniversary Release

Judas Priest To Celebrate 50th Anniversary At Music Festival

Mastodon Have Recorded New Song, Plan More

The End Of Rush Was The Best For Geddy Lee

Dimmu Borgir Ordered By Doctors To Cancel Festival Set

Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute

Gatecreeper Stream New Song and Announce Album

Singled Out: Phil Lanzon (Uriah Heep)'s You Can Make A Livin

Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency

Tool Streaming Title Song And Reveal Cover Of 'Fear Inoculum'

Megadeth Add Lamb Of God To Megacruise

Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

Death Of Pantera Bandmate Stopped Anselmo In His Tracks

Steve Miller Band Streams Howlin Wolf Classic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

Caught In The Act: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live 2019

Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.