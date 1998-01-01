Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




This time out we go to sea with the Country Music Cruise, the Soul Train Cruise and the Ultimate Disco Cruise.

The Country Music Cruise - Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2020
"Real country music and a real good time" is the motto of this cruise that'll take place aboard the Holland America ship Nieuw Amsterdam as she sails from Fort Lauderdale to St. Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. The event will be hosted by Lorianne Crook ("Crook & Chase") and feature performances by Tracy Lawrence, Randy Owen of Alabama, Pam Tillis, Larry the Cable Guy, the Oak Ridge Boys, Larry, Steve & Rudy the Gatlin Brothers, Moe Bandy, David Frizzell, Johnny Lee, T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Exile, Wade Hayes, Ben & Noel Haggard, Tony Jackson, Linda Davis & the Scott Family, Chuck Mead and his Grassy Knoll Boys and Karen Hester presenting a tribute to Dolly Parton. There'll be Elvis tribute artists, country karaoke, a Grand Ole Opry at Sea performance, line dancing, artist autograph sessions and lots more. Find the details here.

The Soul Train Cruise - Jan. 19 -25, 2020
The most soulful sea cruise ever takes place aboard the Holland America ship Nieuw Amsterdam as she makes for the exotic ports of St. Maarten, St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. Top acts like the Jacksons, the Isley Brothers, War, Cameo, Peabo Bryson and Johnny Gill will be on board, and the hits will keep coming from Atlantic Starr, Regina Bell, the Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, Karyn White, the Family Stone, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, Con Funk Shun, the Urban Guerilla Orchestra and Jean Carne. There'll also be a Barry White tribute, the Soul Train Cruise Comedy Club, and the Original Soul Train Dancers will be on hand too, giving dance lessons! Late night dancing, a wine tasting and Q&A sessions with the artists add to the fun. The cruise will be hosted by Tony Cornelius. More info is here.

The Ultimate Disco Cruise - Feb. 10-15, 2020
It'll be non-stop movin' and groovin' on this star-studded cruise taking place aboard the Celebrity cruise ship Infinity as she sails from Miami to Key West and then on to Nassau in the Bahamas. Some of the dance floor favorites set to appear are KC and the Sunshine Band, Commodores, the Jacksons, Shalimar Reloaded featuring Jody Watley, Sister Sledge, Heatwave, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, the Trammps featuring Earl Young, Al McKay Allstars (performing the music of Earth, Wind & Fire), the First Ladies of Disco (Linda Clifford, Martha Wash, Norma Jean Wright), France Joli, George McCrae, Anita Ward, Maxine Nightingale, Boogie Wonder Band and the Urban Guerilla Orchestra. There'll also be a tribute to ABBA, a tribute to Donna Summer, late night dance parties, artist Q&A sessions, dance contests and game shows. Deney Terrio hosts. Find all the details here.https://ultimatediscocruise.com/

All of these cruises are presented by StarVista LIVE, who also produce numerous other music cruises. Check out all of their upcoming cruises here.

