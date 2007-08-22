News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Glen Campbell - Sings for the King


by Kevin Wierzbicki

Campbell recorded enough gospel albums over his lengthy career that at first glance it might seem that Sings for the King is another of those, but in fact the king referred to here is the king of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley. Released here for the first time, this 18-song set contains songs that Campbell recorded for Presley's ears only; Presley liked and respected Campbell's style and wanted to hear his take on these tunes to get a feel for whether he wanted to record them himself or not. The set was recorded from 1964 to 1968 so it's no surprise to hear the "swinging '60s" sound on "Easy Come, Easy Go," one of a dozen cuts here that Presley ended up recording. Some of the others that Elvis recorded are the delicate "I'll Never Know," the funky "All I Needed Was the Rain" where Campbell clearly is trying to sound like Elvis, the old school country of "How Can You Lose What You Never Had" and again with the swinging '60s sound on "Spinout" and "Do the Clam." There is a gospel cut on the album, "We Call on Him," which through the magic of the recording studio is a duet using the blended voices of Campbell and Presley. This most unique of Campbell releases should please fans of both late singers.

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King
