Hot Late Summer Concerts

Aug. 20 - Steve Earle & the Dukes - Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

It's been a long time since Earle burst onto the scene with his big hit "Copperhead Road" and the song remains a fan favorite and staple of his live shows. Earle has also been playing a lot of Guy Clark songs in his recent sets, including "Desperados Waiting for a Train" which was popularized by Jerry Jeff Walker. Whether he's playing his own songs or interpreting others, Earle always plays a generous and heartfelt set. The Mastersons open the show.

Aug. 27 - Chris Isaak - Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

There's a good chance that Isaak will be wearing a Nudie suit on stage this evening, a nod to his love for classic country music. But classic pop music has been an influence on Isaak too, and expect him to show it by performing songs like the Elvis Presley hit "It's Now or Never" and Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman" and "Only the Lonely." Of course his big hit and fan favorite "Wicked Game" will be in there too.

Aug. 28 - Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

Not so long ago sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson weren't even speaking to each other but their differences have been resolved and there's nothing to keep them from rocking like crazy, or should we say "Crazy on You." Expect to hear favorites like "Little Queen," "Barracuda," "Magic Man," "Even it Up" and many more. The ladies usually throw some Led Zeppelin into their set as well. As for Jett, well, she loves rock 'n' roll and she'll prove it. Elle King opens the show.

Aug. 29 - ZZ Top with Cheap Trick - Comerica Theatre, Phoenix

It doesn't seem like it was so long ago that we were all rocking out to ZZ Top's "La Grange," which was for most of us the first taste of "that little ol' band from Texas." But the beloved trio is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, a career overflowing with hits like "Tush," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Legs," "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and many more. Power pop hit makers Cheap Trick open the show and guitarist Rick Nielsen may even pull out his 5-neck guitar.

Sept. 6 - Brian Wilson with the Zombies - Comerica Theatre, Phoenix

When fans are talking about Brian Wilson the term "genius" often enters the conversation. The head Beach Boy has been playing an incredible selection of his famous songs on the current tour, including "California Girls," "Sail on Sailor," "I Get Around," "Surfer Girl," "Don't Worry Baby," "Good Vibrations" and the list goes on and on. And very significantly, the Zombies open the show! And even more significantly, the band includes original members Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Hugh Grundy and Chris White. The guys will be performing music from their classic Odessey and Oracle album like "Time of the Season" along with other favorites like "She's Not There" and "Tell Her No."

Sept. 19 - KANSAS - Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

There will definitely be a few misty eyes in the Mesa Arts Center when this long-running prog rock band plays their big hit "Dust in the Wind." KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums over the course of a 40-year-plus career and they have no intention of slowing down now; the guys are planning on cutting a new album after this Point of Know Return tour wraps up. In the meantime, expect to hear favorites like "Carry on Wayward Son," "People of the South Wind," "Paradox," "Miracles Out of Nowhere" and many more.

Sept. 26 - Peter Frampton - Comerica Theatre, Phoenix

Here's another great artist from the classic rock era who is about to cease touring. Due to health issues, Frampton is on his farewell tour, so this is a must-see show for Phoenix area fans as there will not be another chance. Peter has recently released a blues album and his set list for this tour includes a taste of that record along with plenty of hits and favorites like "Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Lines on My Face" and "Do You Feel Like We Do." Opening the show will be Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

And still more killer shows:

Sept. 14 - Eric Clapton with Jimmie Vaughan - Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

Oct. 11 - Dennis DeYoung of Styx - Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Oct. 15 - Phil Collins - Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

Oct. 25 - Joe Bonamassa - Comerica Theatre, Phoenix