News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention

.
Our look at the entertainment scene in the Phoenix area takes a step away from music to tell you about something completely magical coming to town; the International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention!

The International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention - July 10-13 - Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Scottsdale

"Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!" Cartoon moose Bullwinkle liked to fancy himself a magician from time to time but he wasn't very good at it. He could certainly learn a thing or two from the group of professionals who'll assemble for this four-day event that's loaded with top talent. Yep, they'll have plenty of fun up their sleeves! Here are the highlights of each evening's entertainment.

July 10
This may sound like a clickbait come-on, but you don't want to miss the first five minutes of Paul Kozak's show; the comedic magician from Hawaii is known for having one of the most powerful openings in all of show business. Also on the bill is Misty Lee, who is known as a "human lie detector." She is one of only three resident Houdini Séance Mediums at Hollywood's Magic Castle, and she is the first female magician in history to attain the honor.

July 11
He's known as the "Don Rickles of comedy magic" and maybe you've seen him perform in Las Vegas; Mike Hammer has held a headlining gig in Sin City for nine years. Hammer has also appeared on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Bad Ink" and even Barry Weiss's "Barry'd Treasure." Obviously you shouldn't expect anything normal from Bizzaro, who has created illusions for the likes of David Copperfield and Gallagher. Bizzaro has performed his outré act on "Masters of Illusion," "America's Got Talent" and "Showtime at the Apollo."

July 12
Three big talents will perform for this evening's "Fantastic Gold Medal Show." You may remember Robert Baxt from "How I Met Your Mother;" he played the lawyer partner to actor Jason Segel. He has also previously won 1st Prize in the International Brotherhood of Magicians Stage Competition. Also on hand will be "Thrillusionist" David DaVinci, who copyrighted the Thrillusionist term to describe his thrill-seeking, mind-bending style of magic. Jessica Jane Peterson will be amazing the audience too; she was named 2017 Magical Entertainer of the Year and also has her own resident show in Gatlinburg, TN.

July 13
The fun wraps up with the convention's Gala Show which will star the award-winning magician Ken Scott, Shawn Farquhar, Les Arnold & Dazzle and Vaudeville 3000. Farquhar has appeared in television programs "X-Files" and "Highlander" and films like "Spooky House" while Vaudeville 3000 is three times the magical fun as it stars Kevin James (not the actor), Rudy Coby and Les Bubb. Les Arnold & Dazzle put on a mystifying and hilarious act that pokes fun at "stuffed shirt" magicians, and they do it in a way that also has a bit of a laugh at themselves. They have appeared many times on "Masters of Illusion."

All shows start at 8 p.m. and take place in the resort's Salt River Rooms 4 and 5. Tickets are $20 per night and you can purchase them here:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde- Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed- The Who Debut New Song At Stadium Show- Ghost Announce Fall Tour Leg- more

Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release-Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album- more

KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour- Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour- Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break- more

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself- Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar- KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed

The Who Debut New Song At Stadium Show

Ghost Announce Ultimate Tour Named Death Fall Leg

Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

Frank Zappa Jams With Pink Floyd In 1969 Belgium Concert Video

Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Adds Solo Dates

America's CBS Sunday Morning TV Feature Goes Online

Mob Rules To Unleash 'Beast Over Europe' This Fall

Singled Out: Weapons Of Anew's Killshot

Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Carnifex Release Scott Ian Lewis Directed 'World War X' Video

Betraying The Martyrs Announce Fall Headline Tour

Mark Zavon Singled Out Week: Three Days Grace

Against The Grave Release 'Killing Us Slowly' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Hot In The City: International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.