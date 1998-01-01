The International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention - July 10-13 - Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Scottsdale

"Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!" Cartoon moose Bullwinkle liked to fancy himself a magician from time to time but he wasn't very good at it. He could certainly learn a thing or two from the group of professionals who'll assemble for this four-day event that's loaded with top talent. Yep, they'll have plenty of fun up their sleeves! Here are the highlights of each evening's entertainment.

July 10

This may sound like a clickbait come-on, but you don't want to miss the first five minutes of Paul Kozak's show; the comedic magician from Hawaii is known for having one of the most powerful openings in all of show business. Also on the bill is Misty Lee, who is known as a "human lie detector." She is one of only three resident Houdini Séance Mediums at Hollywood's Magic Castle, and she is the first female magician in history to attain the honor.

July 11

He's known as the "Don Rickles of comedy magic" and maybe you've seen him perform in Las Vegas; Mike Hammer has held a headlining gig in Sin City for nine years. Hammer has also appeared on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Bad Ink" and even Barry Weiss's "Barry'd Treasure." Obviously you shouldn't expect anything normal from Bizzaro, who has created illusions for the likes of David Copperfield and Gallagher. Bizzaro has performed his outré act on "Masters of Illusion," "America's Got Talent" and "Showtime at the Apollo."

July 12

Three big talents will perform for this evening's "Fantastic Gold Medal Show." You may remember Robert Baxt from "How I Met Your Mother;" he played the lawyer partner to actor Jason Segel. He has also previously won 1st Prize in the International Brotherhood of Magicians Stage Competition. Also on hand will be "Thrillusionist" David DaVinci, who copyrighted the Thrillusionist term to describe his thrill-seeking, mind-bending style of magic. Jessica Jane Peterson will be amazing the audience too; she was named 2017 Magical Entertainer of the Year and also has her own resident show in Gatlinburg, TN.

July 13

The fun wraps up with the convention's Gala Show which will star the award-winning magician Ken Scott, Shawn Farquhar, Les Arnold & Dazzle and Vaudeville 3000. Farquhar has appeared in television programs "X-Files" and "Highlander" and films like "Spooky House" while Vaudeville 3000 is three times the magical fun as it stars Kevin James (not the actor), Rudy Coby and Les Bubb. Les Arnold & Dazzle put on a mystifying and hilarious act that pokes fun at "stuffed shirt" magicians, and they do it in a way that also has a bit of a laugh at themselves. They have appeared many times on "Masters of Illusion."

All shows start at 8 p.m. and take place in the resort's Salt River Rooms 4 and 5. Tickets are $20 per night and you can purchase them here:

