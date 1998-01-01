John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Nemeth began his set with "Mother-In-Law Blues," an oft-covered cut that was first released by Junior Parker. After another cover, a take on Junior Wells' "Stop Breaking Down," Nemeth played the self-penned "Elbows on the Wheel" and gave a little insight about the song beforehand. Explaining how the song was inspired by his time as a truck driver and mimicking driving with his elbows, Nemeth joked that the hands-free driving experience was when he "really learned how to play the harmonica." Choosing from a tray of harps in front of him, he then proceeded to show off his harmonica playing prowess with gusto. Nemeth's joy at performing is palpable, and he was clearly having a ball with the rollicking Memphis soul of "If it Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It" where he sang some near falsetto notes, and "She Did Not Show" where the lyrics included a shouted "I was jilted, baby!"

Before Nemeth and his band played "Sooner or Later" the affable blues man praised the Pearl's lavish buffet; since the show ended just before noon many fans were likely headed to the chow line after the final song, which was "Country Boy." Before leaving the stage Nemeth reminded fans that he lives in Memphis and invited everyone to look him up when they're in town.

Nemeth is currently on tour in Europe but he'll be performing Sept. 27 at the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival in Columbia, Missouri: More here.

