News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour


by Rob Grabowski

.
KISS live 2019

The KISS Army recently filled the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois to capacity as the faithful came to bear witness to the "End Of The Road". The final KISS tour, celebrating KISStory at its finest, is abound with a set list and staging few acts can touch. From an over-the-top stage, to pyrotechnics that put most 5 alarm blazes to shame, and fireworks that even the 4th of July would stand up to applaud.

KISS live 2019

This is a spectacle like no other that needs to be seen to be believed and never once does it take away from the performance. KISS ripped through a 20-song set of hits that truly had the crowd chomping at the bit for more.

KISS live 2019

KISS fans saw the departure of original drummer Peter Criss, and lead guitarist extraordinaire, Ace Frehley during the band's initial "farewell" tour in 2000 and while many fans yearn to see the original members embody the Catman and Spaceman outfits, it's the "new guys" who often steal the spotlight from Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley; drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer fill the void admirably performing the classics with precision.

KISS live 2019

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons carry the majority of the weight for every live performance as they push themselves and the crowd to new heights. Simmons had his legendary blood spitting and breathed fire during "War Machine" while Paul Stanley flew to a second stage at the back of the arena for "Love Gun".

KISS live 2019

During Tommy Thayer's solo, which has him shooting rockets from his guitar and blowing up lighting rigs above, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley were off in the shadows behind Tommy having a guitar pick war, reflecting their enthusiasm for what they do.

KISS live 2019

Simmons experienced a malfunction with his microphone stand as he was readying himself for "God Of Thunder", however it led to an unexpected highlight as the crowd began chanting "Gene, Gene, Gene" over and over. While he probably would have preferred to have things work without a malfunction, the look of delight on his face enjoying the crowd was the look of excitement like a child on Christmas morning.

KISS live 2019

Eric Singer performed 'Beth" on a grand piano with his bandmates joining him towards the end of the song in one of the more unique performances from the classic catalog.

KISS live 2019

While the set list and arrangements may not offer anything new to longstanding fans, the entire band was performing at the top of their game. The energy and enthusiasm, along with the playfulness among the band members, really shines through to another level that only a band like KISS can deliver playing forty-five year old songs and making them sound as fresh as if they were recorded last year.

KISS live 2019

From the opener "Detroit Rock City" to "Rock and Roll All Nite", the crowd was actively engaged singing along to every moment while the band gave more than anyone could have ever expected.

KISS live 2019

If this is truly the last time KISS will play in this venue, the crowd couldn't have asked for anything more. They wanted the best, they got the best. The hottest band in the world, KISS, one last time.

KISS live 2019

KISS live 2019

KISS live 2019

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details- Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary- Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music- more

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors- Journey's Neal Schon Working On New Music- Jerry Lee Lewis Leaves Hospital Following Stroke- New Megadeth Album Update- more

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies- Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports- Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert- Black Sabbath Legend- more

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour- Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter- Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown Anniversary

Chester Bennington's Death Changed Mark Morton's 'Cross Off'

Dead Kennedys Announce Special 40th Anniversary Release

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Animals As Leaders Announce 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Season Of Ghosts Release New Lyric Video Ahead Of Tour

Singled Out: As Strange As Angels' Mirror Mirror

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors

Journey's Neal Schon Working On New Music

Jerry Lee Lewis Leaves Hospital Following Stroke

Dave Mustaine Has Over Half The Songs For New Megadeth Album

Fleetwood Mac's North American Tour On Track To Top $100 Million

Collective Soul Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.