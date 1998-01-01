Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

May 3 - Josh Ward - Denim & Diamonds, Mesa

Here's a chance to catch one of the biggest acts on the Texas country music scene: Ward has had 11 consecutive #1 hits including his most recent "Ain't it Baby" which comes from his More Than I Deserve album. Ward has a concert album called Live at Billy Bob's coming out in June but this evening of live entertainment at D&D is a bargain at just $6 cover for guys and $5 for ladies.

June 15 - Gloryhammer - Club Red, Mesa

This band has a fun theme that runs through their "interdimensional space metal;" the story of an ongoing battle with the evil wizard Zargothrax. And to heighten the excitement of this show, the goblin-smashing band will be featuring new music this evening; their new release Legends from Beyond the Galactic Terrorvortex drops just a couple weeks before on May 31. Also appearing will be Aether Realm.

June 18 - DevilDriver with Static X - Marquee Theatre, Tempe

The long-running DevilDriver always put on a good show, but they're doing something on this tour that they've never done before and may never again; they're adding songs from singer Dez Farfara's other band Coal Chamber to the set list. Also on this hard-hitting bill are Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black.

