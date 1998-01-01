News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

May 2 - Lamb of God - Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix
Slayer is the headlining band for this show that also features Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse but there's little doubt that many in the crowd will most be looking forward to the Lamb of God performance. This year is a milestone year for LoG as they celebrate the 15th anniversary of their 2001 Ashes of the Wake album, the record that was loved by Metallica and that presaged the long successful career of these heavy rockers. As a companion to the concert experience, fans can now purchase the special Ashes of the Wake - 15th Anniversary Edition set that includes the rare B-side "Another Nail for Your Coffin" and three previously-unreleased demo cuts.

May 3 - Josh Ward - Denim & Diamonds, Mesa
Here's a chance to catch one of the biggest acts on the Texas country music scene: Ward has had 11 consecutive #1 hits including his most recent "Ain't it Baby" which comes from his More Than I Deserve album. Ward has a concert album called Live at Billy Bob's coming out in June but this evening of live entertainment at D&D is a bargain at just $6 cover for guys and $5 for ladies.

June 15 - Gloryhammer - Club Red, Mesa
This band has a fun theme that runs through their "interdimensional space metal;" the story of an ongoing battle with the evil wizard Zargothrax. And to heighten the excitement of this show, the goblin-smashing band will be featuring new music this evening; their new release Legends from Beyond the Galactic Terrorvortex drops just a couple weeks before on May 31. Also appearing will be Aether Realm.

June 18 - DevilDriver with Static X - Marquee Theatre, Tempe
The long-running DevilDriver always put on a good show, but they're doing something on this tour that they've never done before and may never again; they're adding songs from singer Dez Farfara's other band Coal Chamber to the set list. Also on this hard-hitting bill are Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black.

