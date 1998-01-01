Linda Bella

"Dangerous" is just the most recent in a long line of achievements for Bella. Born in France, Linda relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, and that has paid off for her with roles in the films "Monsters in the Woods," "Dracula: Reborn," "The Paper Boat" and many others. Most recently Bella has appeared in "The Letter Red," "Tales of Frankenstein" and "Fury of the Fist and the Golden Sleeve."

Even though she is a successful actress, Bella's first love is music, and she was writing songs well before her acting career kicked in. A star on social media, Bella has nearly two million followers on Facebook and about 800K on Instagram. Citing Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin as a major influence, it's no wonder that Bella's music resonates deeply with pop music fans, dangerous or not!

