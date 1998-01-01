News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Linda Bella is dangerous! Well actually the only danger that Bella presents is in the form of her latest single "Dangerous," a rhythmic pop number that seems to be about how the woman that Bella portrays in the song will do her best to keep other potential lovers away from her man, even if she has to resort to some dangerous tactics. Says Bella about the cut, "The song is dark, sinister, and about protecting a love from, shall we say, risqué things. I'm excited about the release of "Dangerous."" Bella has also released a video for "Dangerous;" see it here.

"Dangerous" is just the most recent in a long line of achievements for Bella. Born in France, Linda relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, and that has paid off for her with roles in the films "Monsters in the Woods," "Dracula: Reborn," "The Paper Boat" and many others. Most recently Bella has appeared in "The Letter Red," "Tales of Frankenstein" and "Fury of the Fist and the Golden Sleeve."

Even though she is a successful actress, Bella's first love is music, and she was writing songs well before her acting career kicked in. A star on social media, Bella has nearly two million followers on Facebook and about 800K on Instagram. Citing Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin as a major influence, it's no wonder that Bella's music resonates deeply with pop music fans, dangerous or not!

