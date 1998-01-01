Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Aug. 26 - Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band

The delightful former Beatle brings his show back to Phoenix and it'll be an evening of peace and love and great music as Starr and his pals perform songs from throughout his career, including solo hits, Beatles tunes and probably even something from early band Rory and the Hurricanes. Songs associated with his band members will be performed too; this time out Starr's back-up includes Steve Lukather (Toto), Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth) and Warren Ham (Toto).

Sept. 5 - Lost 80's Live

Everybody wang chung tonight! It's a 30-year flashback featuring some of the most fun bands of the 1980s, including headliners A Flock of Seagulls featuring founding member and original vocalist Mike Score, who once had one of the era's wildest hairdos. Expect to hear the band's big hits like "Wishing," "I Ran" and "Space Age Love Song" along with plenty of other favorites. Support band Wang Chung will of course play their theme song "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" while the Vapors will be "Turning Japanese." Also on the bill are Boys Don't Cry, Real Life and Farrington & Mann (original members of When in Rome U.K.).

Sept. 12 - David Crosby

There was a time when The Croz was in the news for all the wrong reasons, but for 50-some-odd years Crosby has been thrilling fans with his amazing voice and his lyrics, often tender but sometimes barbed, and always thought-provoking. Recent set lists have found the singer/songwriter dipping into his Byrds repertoire for "Eight Miles High," dusting off Crosby, Stills & Nash classics like "Guinnevere," "Long Time Gone" and "Wooden Ships" as well as playing a couple of new songs. And as to his famous song "Almost Cut My Hair"? Well, he may not play it but yes, his hair is getting kinda long.

Sept. 21 - Toto

This band graced the Celebrity Theatre stage long ago when original singer Bobby Kimball was behind the mic and all of the Porcaro brothers were still alive. Still comprised of consummate musicians including Steve Porcaro, Steve Lukather, David Paich and singer Joe Williams, the band is celebrating their 40th anniversary on this tour. Expect all the biggies like "Hold the Line," "Africa," "Rosanna" and "99" along with some deep album cuts.

Sept. 24 - Jeff Beck

An undisputed guitar god, Beck has inspired countless other performers over the course of his long career, perhaps most significantly, Led Zeppelin. The six-string wizard is only performing five shows on his September tour and it says a lot about the Celebrity Theatre and his Arizona-based fans that he will return to the venue, where he performed about a year ago, for one of them. No telling what Jeff may have in mind for the show but last time he played lots of covers by the likes of fusion stars Billy Cobham and Jan Hammer, blues numbers originally done by Otis Rush and Lonnie Mack and pop songs from Stevie Wonder and the Beatles.

Oct. 1 - Get the Led Out

And speaking of Led Zeppelin, the Celebrity Theatre will resound with the thunder of the Mighty Zep as this six-man group out of Philadelphia performs the band's hits and favorites. The band utilizes three guitarists which gives them the ability to do what Led Zeppelin themselves never did --- play all the guitar parts live that Jimmy Page played in the studio. Expect to hear hits like "Immigrant Song," "Whole Lotta Love" and of course "Stairway to Heaven" along with lots of album cuts like "Kashmir," "Custard Pie" and "Moby Dick."

Also coming soon:

Oct. 5 - Jackie Evancho

Nov. 2 - Oingo Boingo Former Members

Nov. 9 - Lou Gramm (original Foreigner vocalist) with Asia

Nov. 15 - 1964 The Tribute (Beatles tribute)

Dec. 13 - Nick Offerman

Dec. 19 - The Brian Setzer Orchestra 16th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour

