News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Louisville Rocks! Edition

.
Louisville, Kentucky is going to be the epicenter of music festival fun this September as three huge events are going to keep the city rocking. Fans will have the first part of the month to prepare for marathon festival-going but there won't be much time to catch a breath between the Hometown Rising, Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life festivals. All take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center. Here's a look at the fun to be had at each.

Sept. 14 & 15 – Hometown Rising
This is the first year for this festival which will celebrate country music and bourbon. Sept. 14 will be headlined by Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Dwight Yoakam and Trace Adkins. Also on the bill will be Frankie Ballard, The Cadillac Three, Jimmie Allen and many others. Sept. 15 sees Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Bret Young, Jake Owen and Bret Michaels at the top of a lineup that also features Locash, Lauren Alaina, the Wild Feathers and many more. The shows take place on two adjacent stages that allow for a minimum of down time between performances. Bourbon brands representing will include 1792, Angel's Envy, Barrel Bourbon, Rebel Yell, Coopers' Craft, Wild Turkey, Four Roses, Elijah Craig, Jefferson's, Kentucky Peerless, Old Forester, Jeptha Creed 4-Grain, Michter's and Stonehammer; try them all at the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar. Read more here

Sept. 20-22 Bourbon & Beyond
Yes, bourbon takes top billing at this festival and all the same brands as mentioned above will be on hand in abundance. That means you can sip it while enjoying Sept. 20 headliners Foo Fighters and John Fogerty, top acts Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters and Daryl Hall & John Oates on Sept. 21 and the Zac Brown Band and ZZ Top on closing day. Among others appearing over the course of the three day event are the Flaming Lips, Blackberry Smoke, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Alison Krauss, the Trey Anastasio Band, Squeeze, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul and Grace Potter. B&B will also utilize the side-by-side stages format. Dozens of award winning bourbon honchos will be in attendance and there'll be workshops, Q&A's, tastings, bourbon storytelling and the High West Whiskey Train experience complete with the Yippee Ki-Yay photo booth. And yes there'll be plenty of food on hand to go with that bourbon, from BBQ to pizza to lobster along with Creole food, hot chicken and "bluegrass fed" burgers. Read more here

Sept. 27-29 - Louder Than Life
Oh my! Louisville's music festival trifecta wraps up with three days of musical performances that will be, as the festival name indicates, loud and rowdy. The big news here is that Guns N' Roses will appear; their Sept. 28 show will be their first live performance since their 2018 show in Hawaii. Other hard rockers on the bill include Rob Zombie, Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Halestorm, Godsmack, A Day to Remember, and in their first live appearance in five years, Staind. Ice Cube will be there too; some of the others joining Cube will be GWAR, Motionless in White, the Crystal Method, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Stone Temple Pilots, Andrew WK, Melvins, Redd Kross, Anti-Flag, Suicidal Tendencies, Sum 41, Three Days Grace and many more. Billed as the World's Largest Rock ‘N' Roll Whiskey Festival, Louder Than Life will have all the bourbon-related fun that the other festivals offer while also expanding to include all whiskeys and other spirits. Like we said, "Oh my!" Read more here

Clearly September will be a great time to visit Louisville and explore some of the city's attractions. Help in planning your trip is here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Fleetwood Mac Play Song For First Time In 50 Years- Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years- Robert Plant Looks Back At Going Retro- more

Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury- Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic- KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff- Guns N' Roses- more

Def Leppard Plan Rarities For New Residency- Classic Rock Icons Lineup For New TV Series Mixtape- Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance- Hellyeah- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Takes A Fall Onstage- Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More- New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young- Staind- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

Robert Plant Looks Back At Going Retro On Digging Deep

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup

Static-X Rejected Idea Of Hologram To Tribute Wayne

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased Cover Of 'Love Is Strange'

Issues Release 'Drink About It' Video And Announce New Album

Everclear's Art Alexakis Changing Direction With Solo Album

Singled Out: The BRKN's Your Existence

Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

Fame Didn't Spoil Original Guns N' Roses Stars Says Monroe

Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Definitely Maybe'

Underoath Release 'Wake Me' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

Caught In The Act: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live 2019

Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.