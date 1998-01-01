Louisville Rocks! Edition

Sept. 14 & 15 – Hometown Rising

This is the first year for this festival which will celebrate country music and bourbon. Sept. 14 will be headlined by Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Dwight Yoakam and Trace Adkins. Also on the bill will be Frankie Ballard, The Cadillac Three, Jimmie Allen and many others. Sept. 15 sees Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Bret Young, Jake Owen and Bret Michaels at the top of a lineup that also features Locash, Lauren Alaina, the Wild Feathers and many more. The shows take place on two adjacent stages that allow for a minimum of down time between performances. Bourbon brands representing will include 1792, Angel's Envy, Barrel Bourbon, Rebel Yell, Coopers' Craft, Wild Turkey, Four Roses, Elijah Craig, Jefferson's, Kentucky Peerless, Old Forester, Jeptha Creed 4-Grain, Michter's and Stonehammer; try them all at the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar. Read more here

Sept. 20-22 Bourbon & Beyond

Yes, bourbon takes top billing at this festival and all the same brands as mentioned above will be on hand in abundance. That means you can sip it while enjoying Sept. 20 headliners Foo Fighters and John Fogerty, top acts Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters and Daryl Hall & John Oates on Sept. 21 and the Zac Brown Band and ZZ Top on closing day. Among others appearing over the course of the three day event are the Flaming Lips, Blackberry Smoke, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Alison Krauss, the Trey Anastasio Band, Squeeze, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul and Grace Potter. B&B will also utilize the side-by-side stages format. Dozens of award winning bourbon honchos will be in attendance and there'll be workshops, Q&A's, tastings, bourbon storytelling and the High West Whiskey Train experience complete with the Yippee Ki-Yay photo booth. And yes there'll be plenty of food on hand to go with that bourbon, from BBQ to pizza to lobster along with Creole food, hot chicken and "bluegrass fed" burgers. Read more here

Sept. 27-29 - Louder Than Life

Oh my! Louisville's music festival trifecta wraps up with three days of musical performances that will be, as the festival name indicates, loud and rowdy. The big news here is that Guns N' Roses will appear; their Sept. 28 show will be their first live performance since their 2018 show in Hawaii. Other hard rockers on the bill include Rob Zombie, Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Halestorm, Godsmack, A Day to Remember, and in their first live appearance in five years, Staind. Ice Cube will be there too; some of the others joining Cube will be GWAR, Motionless in White, the Crystal Method, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Stone Temple Pilots, Andrew WK, Melvins, Redd Kross, Anti-Flag, Suicidal Tendencies, Sum 41, Three Days Grace and many more. Billed as the World's Largest Rock ‘N' Roll Whiskey Festival, Louder Than Life will have all the bourbon-related fun that the other festivals offer while also expanding to include all whiskeys and other spirits. Like we said, "Oh my!" Read more here

Clearly September will be a great time to visit Louisville and explore some of the city's attractions. Help in planning your trip is here

