Thompson has also been influenced by psychedelic sounds, and one track titled "Lush" is the best example of those inspirations. It's driven by a simple rock groove, however spoken word parts and crowd noises are also incorporated into its mix. Thompson's voice takes on a low, creepy voice for "Patience." The guitar riff for this one even sounds a bit like the Batman theme, which ups its overall coolness factor. The latter's lyric concerns a character trait (patience) most of us desire, but few of us ever fully achieve.

This project makes clear how Marty Thompson learned his lessons well while listening to all that classic rock as a child. And hey, he may be creating the classic rock of the future.



