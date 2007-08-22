News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

.
Here's our take on some of the best of recent world music releases featuring works from Africa, India and beyond.

Minyeshu - Daa Dee
Few world music albums caught as many ears last year as did this effort from Ethiopian singer Minyeshu. Using western instruments and contemporary arrangements, Minyeshu sings in Ethiopian throughout, and she's in a jazzy mood for "Aynocheh." "Hailo Gaja" features a lively groove and repetitive lyrics; you don't have to know that the song title translates to mean "Let's Dance" to want to move to the music. "Yeselam Ayer" has a distinctly African air to it as does "Yikerta," a cut once again geared to the dance floor. While Minyeshu's vocals shine all through the album, perhaps the best song to really appreciate her voice is the delicate title cut, "Daa Dee." But there are many stunners here including the rhythmic "Azawntua," the buoyant and horns-augmented "Enchet Lekema" and the slow and dreamy "Yachi Elet."

Waves of Joy - Field recordings by Deben Bhattacharya
Don't let the "field recordings" wording scare you away; these recordings were made in 2001 and they are sonically sound. The performances feature various artists from Shantiniketan, a small town in Western Bengal, India, singing traditional songs and playing instruments such as dotara, gungru, ektara, khamak, kartal and duggi. If the exotic sound of Indian pop music like heard in Bollywood films catches your ear, here you can hear that music's roots. Package includes a bonus DVD "Bauls from Bengal."

Psoy Korolenko - Yiddish Glory: The Lost Songs of World War II
There's a lengthy and amazing backstory that goes with the music presented here. To put it in a nutshell, recently-discovered song lyrics written by various non-musicians during World War II have been brought to life by a team of "musical archaeologists." Psoy Korolenko worked with hand-written notes (and a few available melodies) to conceptualize finished songs, composer Sergei Erdenko wrote arrangements for the songs, and producer Dan Rosenberg put together a band and singers to bring the cuts to fruition. So for scholars there's a lot to dig into here, and fans of world folk music can marvel at the fact that they can now, for the first time, hear songs written by amateurs who perished during the Holocaust. While many of the songs deal with dire subjects, there is not necessarily a darkness to the melodies; "Mayn Pulemnot (My Machine Gun)" is a bright Old World dance number and "Shelakhmones Hitlern (Purim Gifts for Hitler)" is upbeat and bouncy. Other songs do hang heavy with the expected sadness; "Mames Gruv (My Mother's Grave)," "Tayblis Briv (Taybi's Letter to her Husband at the Front)" and "Misha Tseraysts Hitler's Daytchland (Misha Tears Apart Hitler's Germany)" among the most emotional.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour- KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam- Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album Speculation- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour- Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show- Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction

Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening

Sebastian Bach To Play Slave To The Grind Album At One-Off Show

Five Finger Death Punch Confirm Drummer For New Album

Aerosmith To Open Their Own Museum In Las Vegas

Soundgarden's Live From The Artists Den IMAX Event Announced

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Animated For 'Forgotten Cases' video

Yes Release 50th Anniversary Documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Michael Schenker Fest Reveal New Album Details And Special Guest

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons

Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack

Previously Unseen Bob Dylan Performance Shared Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.