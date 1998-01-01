Motown 60 Weekend - Sept. 21-23 - Greater Detroit, MI

Detroit and the music community at large has been celebrating the 60th anniversary of Motown Records all year; now it's time to wrap up the commemoration with a three-day weekend packed with exciting activities. Three major events anchor the celebration, beginning with the Motown Gospel Concert taking place Sept. 21 at Detroit World Outreach in Redford. Backed by a 125-person choir, Regina Belle, Tye Tribbet & G.A., Tasha Page-Lockhart and Kierra "Kiki" Sheard will perform traditional gospel music and "spiritually enhanced" versions of Motown favorites. Admission is free but limited to 3,000 and tickets must be secured in advance here.

A celebration of Motown founder Berry Gordy will take place Sept. 22 in Orchestra Hall at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center. Hitsville Honors: Celebrating Berry Gordy & 60 Years of Motown will feature performances from the Temptations, the Four Tops, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Mary Wilson, Kem, Ne-Yo, Big Sean and others. Celebrities and local dignitaries will also be in attendance. Tickets again are available at the Motown Museum website.

The cleverly-named Soul in One Celebrity Golf Classic tees off at the Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield on the celebration's final day, Sept. 23. This very special event will allow guests to golf with celebrities and Motown alumni as well as enjoy a gourmet lunch and dinner. For information on ticket packages call Paul Barker at (313) 875-2264 ext. 226.

Billed as a "warm up" event for the celebratory weekend, the Friends of Fuller Gordy Strikefest honoring humanitarian, pro golfer and Motown vice president, the late Fuller Gordy, will take place Sept. 20 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. The casual evening will feature bowling (with awards and trophies), karaoke, a buffet dinner, Motown music concert, a silent auction and celebrity appearances. Ticket information is here.

