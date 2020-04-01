News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

.
Music cruise specialists On the Blue have three sailings coming up for fans of hard rock and metal, for fans of prog and for fans of classic rock. Here's a look at who'll be performing on Megacruise, Cruise to the Edge and the On the Blue Cruise. All sailings take place aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl.

Oct. 13-18 - Megacruise
Named after cruise hosts and featured performers Megadeth, the Pearl will really be rockin' on this cruise from Los Angeles with ports of call in San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. Big names like Anthrax, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies and Queensryche will be on board along with Dragonforce, Overkill, Death Angel, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver and the group featuring former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell and three of his kids, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons. Rounding out the lineup are Armored Saint, Doro, John 5, Sacred Reich, Toothgrinder, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi and Mechanix. Additional information is here.

March 27-April 1, 2020 - Cruise to the Edge
The annual prog rock festival at sea featuring Yes is almost a year away yet, but this cruise is one of the most popular music cruises of them all and will sell out well in advance of departure date, when the Pearl sails from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras. Yes will be joined by like-minded bands Marillion, Anthema, Flying Colors, Saga, the Flower Kings, Protocol, Le Orme, Marbin, Moon Safari and the legendary Gong. This is only the first round of announced talent; many more bands will be named as the cruise date nears. Keep up with Cruise to the Edge news here.

April 1-8, 2020 - On the Blue Cruise
Named after the company that promotes the cruise, this sailing is very heavily stocked with great talent. Sailing from Miami to St. Maarten, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, this star-studded event will feature Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, the Zombies, Alan Parsons, Dave Mason, Art Garfunkel, Glen Hughes, The Orchestra, Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes, Colin Blunstone, Al Stewart, Wishbone Ash and Poco. And that's not all! Also aboard will be the Babys, Firefall, Orleans, Martin Barre, Pat Travers, David Pack's Legends Live, Focus, the Young Dubliners, Randy Hansen, Marbin, Tom Toomey, Mellow Yellow, Mike Dawes, Julie Ragins' Pear Duo and Fernando Perdomo and the Out to Sea Band. Also featured will be the art and words of Terry Quirk and Vivienne Boucherat. Details on this cruise are here.

The Pearl has all the fun you'd expect from a cruise ship, including pools, hot tub, spa, gym, casino, internet café, card room, video arcade and countless places to eat and drink. Shore excursions for visited ports can be purchased on board or in advance about a month before each sailing. Check out the Pearl here.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery- Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band- Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities- Kenny Chesney- more

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack- Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover- more

Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update- Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour- Guns N' Roses Fest Lineup- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery

Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band

Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities

Kenny Chesney Wins Billboard Top Tour Award

ZZ Top Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Geoff Tate, Lead Fest Lineup

Van Morrison Playing So Cal Tour This Fall

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released

Death Angel Streaming New Song 'The Pack'

Vader Streaming New Song 'Grand Deceiver'

Singled Out: John Vento's Rainbows & Lightning

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.