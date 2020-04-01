Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Oct. 13-18 - Megacruise

Named after cruise hosts and featured performers Megadeth, the Pearl will really be rockin' on this cruise from Los Angeles with ports of call in San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. Big names like Anthrax, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies and Queensryche will be on board along with Dragonforce, Overkill, Death Angel, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver and the group featuring former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell and three of his kids, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons. Rounding out the lineup are Armored Saint, Doro, John 5, Sacred Reich, Toothgrinder, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi and Mechanix. Additional information is here.

March 27-April 1, 2020 - Cruise to the Edge

The annual prog rock festival at sea featuring Yes is almost a year away yet, but this cruise is one of the most popular music cruises of them all and will sell out well in advance of departure date, when the Pearl sails from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras. Yes will be joined by like-minded bands Marillion, Anthema, Flying Colors, Saga, the Flower Kings, Protocol, Le Orme, Marbin, Moon Safari and the legendary Gong. This is only the first round of announced talent; many more bands will be named as the cruise date nears. Keep up with Cruise to the Edge news here.

April 1-8, 2020 - On the Blue Cruise

Named after the company that promotes the cruise, this sailing is very heavily stocked with great talent. Sailing from Miami to St. Maarten, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, this star-studded event will feature Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, the Zombies, Alan Parsons, Dave Mason, Art Garfunkel, Glen Hughes, The Orchestra, Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes, Colin Blunstone, Al Stewart, Wishbone Ash and Poco. And that's not all! Also aboard will be the Babys, Firefall, Orleans, Martin Barre, Pat Travers, David Pack's Legends Live, Focus, the Young Dubliners, Randy Hansen, Marbin, Tom Toomey, Mellow Yellow, Mike Dawes, Julie Ragins' Pear Duo and Fernando Perdomo and the Out to Sea Band. Also featured will be the art and words of Terry Quirk and Vivienne Boucherat. Details on this cruise are here.

The Pearl has all the fun you'd expect from a cruise ship, including pools, hot tub, spa, gym, casino, internet café, card room, video arcade and countless places to eat and drink. Shore excursions for visited ports can be purchased on board or in advance about a month before each sailing. Check out the Pearl here.

