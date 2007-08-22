News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.
Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II by Jake Brown

Reviewed by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
Brown is a Nashville-based music biographer (and former antiMusic writer) who has written more than 40 books and as such he has unprecedented access to the city's songwriting community, and here he relates the stories behind 300 #1 hit records by acts like Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Georgia Florida Line, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood and many others. Presented over 35 chapters, Brown got the scoop on the hits by interviewing Music Row's hottest songwriters, folks like Shane McAnally, Zach Crowell, Cole Swindell, Rhett Atkins, Lori McKenna and others. Readers will enjoy anecdotes about Chris Tompkins worrying about whether the lyrics to "Burnin' it Down," a hit for Jason Aldean, were too racy, and Rodney Clawson revealing how John Corbett beat Jason Aldean to the punch with his version of the Clawson co-write "Good to Go," and so on and so forth for the 300 songs. Part of what makes the book such an interesting read is how Brown's interviews pair with the songs to reveal snippets of the songwriter's and performer's personalities. At over 500 pages "Nashville Songwriter Vol. II" is not a book to hurry through, and like the memorable songs it chronicles, each chapter here is a delight to savor.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert- Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial- AC/DC Legend's Letter- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add More Dates To Farewell Tour

Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans

Megadeth Release 'Warheads On Foreheads' Promo Video

Alter Bridge Reveal New Album Plans

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Bob Mould Releases 'Lost Faith' Video

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album

KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed

Slash Announces North American Solo Band Tour

David Lee Roth Solo Band Reunion Pro-Shot Video Goes Online

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.