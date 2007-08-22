This album is also smartly written. "Voices," for instance, includes plenty of lyrical historical references. The song's arrangement is complicated and busy, featuring beautiful, Beach Boys-esque vocal harmonies and Spanish sounding guitar work. "I Don't Know Why" also features some memorable sonic elements, as it ends with a fully psychedelic section. "Stay the Same" moves to a driving rock & roll electric guitar groove.

"Stay the Same" includes the refrain, "The whole world has gone insane." You don't have to watch the news too long to come away with that negative impression. It sure seems sometimes that the planet is losing its marbles. This is why music, like that made by Outerfield, is so necessary. With its consistent inventiveness, Outerfield shows that the universe hasn't yet completely collapsed on itself. Music is often one of the lone signs of life.



