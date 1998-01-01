Prince Celebration 2019

Some of the musicians set to perform at Paisley Park include Jesse Johnson, the guitarist and founding member of The Time, The Revolution featuring Bobby Z, Lisa Coleman, Wendy Melvoin and Matt Fink, and The Funk Soldiers, a 15-piece super group consisting of members of New Power Generation and other Paisley Park musical alumni.

Taking place outside of Paisley Park will be the Prince: In Concert on the Big Screen event which will take place April 26 at The Armory in Minneapolis. This show will present a unique screening of previously-unreleased audio and video of Prince, accompanied by live performance from musicians including Adrian Crutchfield, Cassandra O'Neal, Chance Howard, Ida Nielsen, Joey Rayfield and others. There'll be an exclusive dance party hosted by DJ Kiss after the live performance.

Prince was born in Minneapolis and continued to live there throughout his career. For those unable to attend Celebration 2019, Paisley Park is open to visitors most days of the week (the compound is closed Wednesdays during the summer.) Tours at Paisley Park allow guests to see the studios where Prince recorded, produced and mixed most of his hits, his soundstage and concert hall that was used for rehearsals, spaces devoted to the "Purple Rain" and "Graffiti Bridge" films and lots of personal memorabilia including awards and stage outfits. For more information visit here

There are also about 20 Prince-related sites throughout Minneapolis that you can visit. Sites include the former Mt. Sinai Hospital where Prince was born, places where Prince once lived, the church where Prince married his first wife, Capri Theater where Prince performed his first solo show, Bunker's Bar & Grill where Prince would show-up on occasion for an impromptu jam, and the Schmitt Music Mural in the city's downtown. For more information on how to experience Prince's Minneapolis, visit here