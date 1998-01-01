Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui
Lucibela - Ti Jon Poca
For those familiar with Cabo Verdean singer Lucibela, Ti Jon Poca is her Laço Umbilical album with a slight change to the song list, notably the addition of the (new) title cut. Fans will be well-served by owning either version of the effort as each is filled with sunny melodies and airy vocals meant to uplift the listener at any time of day, but also perfectly-crafted for a lazy afternoon. The national language of Cabo Verde (the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of West Africa) is Portuguese, the same as in Brazil, and those with a fondness for Brazilian music will also enjoy this record and cuts like "Stapora do Diabo," "Porto Novo Vila Crioula" and "Novo Olhar."
Porangui - Live
Using both age-old acoustic instruments and modern electronics including looping equipment, here Porangui presents a live set of improvised music meant to take the listener deeper into the realm of spirit. "Ganesha" for example includes an "Om" chant and spoken word backed by an airy drone accented with chimes, the sounds of nature, vocal harmonies, and eventually programmed beats. Didgeridoo (or perhaps a synthesized mimicking of such) highlights the rhythmic "Tonantzin" while "Danza Del Viento" uses flutes and sounds mystically Peruvian. Some will define this music as being trippy and to an extent they are correct; Porangui proves here that sound is just as potent as any drug.
Share this article
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul
Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event
U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show
Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video
Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball
Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video