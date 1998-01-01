Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. Finals - Sept. 28 - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

After dancing their hearts out and competing in epic street dance battles all summer long, the regional winners of the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition are headed to Las Vegas where the competition winners (two dancers) will advance to the World Finals, set to take place in Paris, France Oct. 12.

Dancers that have a chance to represent the U.S. in Paris are HiJack and Hazmat from Honolulu, Lil O and OPM from Washington, DC, Kidd and Nightstorm from Miami, Hurricane and Lioness from Boston, Spider and Nick Fury from New Orleans and ZUCE from Los Angeles. Dancer and choreographer Galen Hooks, who has worked with Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Usher and Grimes to name a few, will host the Las Vegas competition, and music from Super Cr3w member Mike Murda will be featured.

As the competition's "Dance Your Style" name indicates, dancers will be moving to the beat in whatever way they want. But they'll need to think on their feet while doing so as they'll have no idea until the very moment what music or type of music they'll be dancing to. A DJ will spin tunes and dancers may find themselves presented with a recent global hit or a classic beat from the past. Fans in the audience will be doing the voting, choosing a winner in each round until the dance-off yields a national champion.

Adding to the fun atmosphere, all the action will take place at the pool deck at The Scene on Planet Hollywood's 6th floor. Tickets are now on sale here

More information on the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition and related events can be found here

